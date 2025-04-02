Jeff Lurie: Brandon Graham will have a job with Eagles ‘forever'

When he announced his retirement two weeks ago, Brandon Graham made it clear he hoped to find some sort of non-playing role with the Eagles.

“I want to sit down and talk to Mr. (Jeff) Lurie, have some dinner with him and so we’re going to do that and figure out what I could do to be a part of what's going on,” he said. “Because I feel like we’ve got some good stuff brewing right now and I want to make sure that I can be a help in whatever it is that I do.”

B.G. and Lurie didn’t even need to have that dinner.

Lurie said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., that Graham will be a part of the franchise “forever.”

Although Lurie didn’t share any specifics, he made it clear that B.G.’s days with the Eagles aren’t over just because his playing career is over.

“Thank you for bringing up B.G. because I would have been remiss not to,” he said when asked about Graham.

“So last year, we said goodbye temporarily to Jason Kelce and Fletch(er Cox), two incredible, incredible Eagles.

“B.G., he embodies everything that one can be proud of as a Philadelphia Eagle, as do the others. Outstanding person, outstanding career. Very, very special person and player.

“B.G. and I, we've always talked about him being part of everything that we're doing forever. We haven't had that dinner yet, but you know, B.G. will be a welcome addition and part of our family forever and (I) look forward to it.”

Lurie didn’t specify any particular role for Graham. Former Eagles have assumed a variety of roles over the years. Connor Barwin has been in the front office since 2020 and is currently head of football development and strategy. Darren Sproles and Brent Celek were hired in 2020 as personnel consultants.

But Graham said when he retired last month that he’d like to fill a variety of roles as he begins his post-playing career.

“I want to be creative,” said Graham, who turns 37 on Thursday. “It doesn’t have to all be in one basket, but just kind of move around.”

Graham, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2010, retired after playing a franchise-record 15 seasons in an Eagles uniform and a franchise-record 218 games.

Along with Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato, he’s one of only four players in franchise history to win two Super Bowls.

“I don't want to just leave the game cold turkey,” he said. “Because I love it.”