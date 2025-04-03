The one thing about the Super Bowl that left Jeff Lurie speechless

Jeff Lurie has owned the Eagles for more than three decades now, and during that span he’s experienced just about everything you can imagine.

The opening of a new stadium and a new team complex. Two Super Bowls wins and two Super Bowl losses. Tommy McDonald, Reggie White, Brian Dawkins, Harold Carmichael and Eric Allen all becoming Hall of Famers. Nineteen playoff runs in 30 years. The value of the team increasing from $195 million in 1994 to $6.6 billion today.

But he never experienced anything like what happened on Feb. 14.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The parade.

And when he met with the media at the owners meetings in Palm Beach on Tuesday, he explained why.

“I am really almost never completely speechless, but … it’s incredible when you win,” Lurie said. “It's incredible when you're up on the stage (after winning a Super Bowl). We all know how hard it is. It's very, very difficult.

“But the parade in Philadelphia, there are no words for this. Honestly. There are no words when you are up there and looking at a million, 2 million people screaming for four hours straight along Broad Street and then going up to the art museum.

“I don't know what in life is comparable to that. There's other incredible moments in one's life, like having kids and weddings and all that kind of stuff, but in terms of a profession and a love affair between a sports team and a city and a region, I'm sure it exists, but there's no words to describe what we have with the Eagles and our fans and people in Philadelphia and around the world really.”

With three Super Bowl trips in eight years and two championships, Lurie's Eagles have truly become one of the elite franchises in the NFL.

Lurie is now one of only nine owners in NFL history whose teams have reached at least four Super Bowls and won at least two, and he's one of 13 owners ever just to win two Super Bowls.

The Eagles are one of only three teams to reach three Super Bowls since 2004 – the only team from the NFC – and one of just two, along with the Chiefs, to win two since 2017. The Eagles have won 29 playoff games in their 92-year history, 21 of them since Lurie bought the team from South Florida car dealership magnate Norman Braman in 1994.

But nothing compares to the parade. The second parade.

“There's no words,” Lurie said. “So here I am trying to create words. There are no words. It's that amazing.”