A 3rd Eagles assistant coach in the mix for a spot on Kellen Moore's Saints coaching staff

Jemal Singleton, the first NFL running backs coach in over 50 years to coach three different Pro Bowl running backs in three consecutive seasons, is the latest Eagles assistant on Kellen Moore’s radar.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Singleton interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator opening under Moore, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator last year and new Saints head coach.

Singleton, who holds the title of assistant head coach as well as running backs coach with the Eagles, was pivotal in Saquon Barkley’s historic 2024 season and also coached Miles Sanders to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and D’Andre Swift to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Barkley raved about Singleton a few days after the NFC Championship Game.

“There’s so much,” he said. “The biggest thing for me that sticks out in my mind was a conversation that we had coming into the season where he kind of expressed how he views me as a player and how I need to start viewing myself as that and that this year could be a year we can we can do something special and basically challenged me to do that and let me know that he has my back. And we've been doing some special stuff this year.”

Barkley ran for an NFL-record 2,504 combined rushing yards including the regular season and playoffs. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns.

Singleton, 49, coached at Air Force, Oklahoma State and Arkansas before getting his first NFL job under Chuck Pagano with the Colts in 2016. He spent a year with the Raiders and two years with the Bengals before joining Sirianni when he built his initial staff with the Eagles in 2021.

Moore has also reportedly planned to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who has worked with him with the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles for the offensive coordinator position as well as secondary coach Christian Parker for the defensive coordinator spot.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube