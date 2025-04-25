Jihaad Campbell was the 122nd South Jersey player drafted; who were the first 121?

It started 82 years ago, when the Brooklyn Dodgers drafted Harvey Johnson out of William and Mary in the sixth round with the 43rd overall pick.

Johnson grew up in Bridgeton and began his football career at Bridgeton High School before finishing at Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and getting drafted by the Dodgers in 1943.

Johnson – listed officially as a tackle-linebacker-fullback-guard-kicker – spent the next few years in the Navy and by the time he was ready to play football again, the Dodgers didn’t exist. He wound up with the New York Yankees of the AAFC after the Yankees absorbed the Dodgers’ assets and then the New York Yanks – a different franchise that also quickly folded.

After bouncing around as a player, Johnson went on to a long coaching career, mainly with the Bills, and was even their head coach for a year in 1971. Even with O.J. Simpson, that team went 1-13. Johnson was only 64 and working as a scout for the Bills when he died in Bridgeton in 1983.

Why is he significant?

Because there have been 122 South Jersey high school football players drafted by NFL teams. And Johnson was the first.

The most recent is Jihaad Campbell, who the Eagles selected with the 31st pick on Thursday night. Campbell began his career at Timber Creek High in Gloucester Township before finishing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Let’s take a look at South Jersey’s remarkable nearly century-long run as a breeding ground for NFL talent:

 Some 47 different South Jersey high schools have had players drafted, led by Rancocas Valley, Woodrow Wilson and Pennsauken with seven each, followed by Camden with six and Woodbury with five.

 Camden County leads the way with 45 draft picks, followed by Burlington County (35), Gloucester County (13), Atlantic County (12), Cumberland (10), Salem (5), Cape May (2).

 Campbell is South Jersey’s 22nd 1st-round pick, a run that began with Hall of Famer David Robinson of Moorestown, who the Packers selected 14th overall in 1963 out of Penn State. Those 22 picks have come from 15 different schools. Rancocas Valley (3), Eastern (2) and Camden (2) have produced multiple 1st-round picks.

 Of those 122 South Jersey draft picks so far, 21 were offensive linemen, 20 linebackers, 19 were running backs or fullbacks, 14 defensive end / edges, 14 cornerbacks, 13 defensive tackles / defensive linemen, eight wide receivers, six quarterbacks and six safeties.

 South Jersey has produced two Hall of Famers – Moorestown’s David Robinson and Rancocas Valley’s Franco Harris – and two Heisman Trophy winners – Wilson’s Mike Rozier and Overbrook’s Ron Dayne.

 Three South Jersey draft picks didn’t attend high school in South Jersey. Mount Laurel’s Victor Hobson in 2003 and Mount Laurel's John Reid and Moorestown’s Jon Runyan in 2020 attended St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia. Five others attended high schools that no longer exist: Anthony Griggs of Kennedy High in Willingboro was drafted in 1982, Lee DeRamus of Edgewood was drafted in 1995, Bordentown Military Academy produced Bob Bell in the first round in 1971 and Floyd Little in 1967, and 1952 25th-round pick Cliff Anderson attended Cape May High, which was replaced by Lower Cape May Regional in 1961.

 The Eagles have drafted 16 South Jersey players, starting with offensive tackle George Savitsky in the fifth round in 1947. Savitsky attended Camden High and Penn. He only played two years in the NFL but they were 1948 and 1949, when the Eagles won NFL Championships. Jackson, the 31st pick, is the highest the Eagles have taken a South Jersey player. The previous high was 1963 3rd-round pick Dave Crossin, a center from Collingswood and Maryland. The only Pro Bowler the Eagles have drafted out of a South Jersey high school is Pennsville’s Norm Willey, their 13th-round pick in 1950 and a Pro Bowler in 1954 and 1955.

 South Jersey has produced eight top-10 picks: Rancocas Valley’s Irving Fryar (first pick in 1984), Camden’s Art Still (second pick in 1978), Wilson’s Mike Rozier (second pick in 1985), Bordentown Military Institute’s Floyd Little (sixth pick in 1967), Woodbury’s Bryant McKinnie (seventh pick in 2002) and Overbrook’s Ron Dayne (eighth pick in 2000), Cherokee’s Tommy Knight (ninth pick in 1997) and Eastern’s Eli Apple (10th pick in 2016).



 The latest a South Jersey player was picked is 346th overall. That was Roscoe Hanson of Holy Spirit and North Carolina, who the Eagles drafted in the 29th round in 1951. Hanson, an Atlantic City lifeguard as a kid, played in nine games for the Eagles in 1951 before serving in the Marines. He later served as a state trooper in New Jersey and a federal agent with ATF. After he retired, he worked in security at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

 Who will be the 123rd South Jersey player drafted? Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, who many projected as a 1st-round pick, will likely be selected in the second round on Friday. Ezeiruaku played at Williamstown High. He’ll be the second Williamstown Brave taken. In 2008, the 49ers drafted Julian Taylor out of Temple in the seventh round.

Here's a look at the first 122 South Jersey players drafted by NFL teams:

2025

LB-Edge Jihaad Campbell, Timber Creek [Alabama], 1st round, Eagles

2024

CB Max Melton, Cedar Creek [Rutgers], 2nd round, Cards

CB Tarheeb Still, Timber Creek [Maryland], 5th round, Chargers

QB Devin Leary, Timber Creek [Kentucky], 6th round, Ravens

2023

None

2022

None

WR Bo Melton, Cedar Creek [Rutgers], 7th round, Seahawks

RB Isiah Pacheco, Vineland [Rutgers], 7th round, Chiefs

2021

None

2020

C Cesar Ruiz, Camden [Michigan], 1st round, Saints

RB Jonathan Taylor, Salem [Wisconsin], 2nd round, Colts

CB John Reid, Mount Laurel / St. Joe’s Prep [Penn State], 4th round, Texans

CB Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West [Temple], 5th round, Vikings

OL Jon Runyan, Moorestown / St. Joe’s Prep [Michigan], 6th round, Packers

LB Shaun Bradley, Rancocas Valley [Temple], 6th round, Eagles

2019

RB Ryquell Armstead, Millville [Temple], 5th round, Jaguars

CB Ka’dar Hollman, Burlington Twp. [Toledo], 6th round, Packers

WR Kelvin Harmon, Palmyra [North Carolina State], 6th round, Redskins

2018

CB Anthony Averett, Woodbury [Alabama], 4th round, Ravens

OT Jamil Demby, Vineland [Maine], 6th round, Rams

2017

OT Julie’n Davenport, Paulsboro [Bucknell], 4th round, Texans

LB Haasan Reddick, Haddon Heights [Temple], 1st round, Cards

2016

CB Eli Apple, Eastern [Ohio State], 1st round, Giants

DT Austin Johnson, St. Augustine [Penn State], 2nd round, Titans

2013

LB Gerald Hodges, Paulsboro [Penn State], 4th round, Vikings

CB Logan Ryan, Eastern [Rutgers], 3rd round, Patriots

2012

DE Jack Crawford, St. Augustine [Penn State], 5th round, Raiders

DT Mike Daniels, Highland [Iowa], 4th round, Packers

G Johnnie Troutman, Pemberton [Penn State], 5th round, Chargers

2011

OL Ben Ijalana, Rancocas Valley [Villanova], 2nd round, Colts

2010

FB Ryan D’Imperio, Washington Twp. [Rutgers], 7th round, Vikings

2009

RB Shonn Greene, Winslow Twp. [Iowa], 3rd round, Jets

2008

QB Joe Flacco, Audubon [Delaware], 1st round, Ravens

DE Julian Taylor, Wiliamstown [Temple], 7th round, 49ers

2007

DT Turk McBride, Woodrow Wilson [Tennessee], 2nd round, Chiefs

2006

RB Wali Lundy, Holy Cross [Virginia], 6th round, Texans

2004

LB Alex Lewis, Delran [Wisconsin], 5th round, Lions

DE Shaun Phillips, Willingboro [Purdue], 4th round, Chargers

2003

DE Jamaal Green, Woodrow Wilson [Miami], 4th round, Eagles

DE Michael Haynes, Northern Burlington [Penn State], 1st round, Bears

LB Victor Hobson, Mount Laurel / St. Joe’s Prep [Michigan], 2nd round

2002

RB William Green, Holy Spirit [Boston College], 1st round, Browns

CB Pete Hunter, Atlantic City [Virginia Union], 5th round, Cowboys

OT Bryant McKinnie, Woodbury [Miami], 1st round, Vikings

2001

S Cory Bird, Oakcrest [Virginia Tech], 3rd round, Colts

OT Kareem McKenzie, Willingboro [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets

OL Dennis Norman, Princeton [Cherokee], 7th round, Seahawks

2000

RB Ron Dayne Overbrook [Wisconsin], 1st round, Giants

DT Tim Watson, Mainland Reg. [Howard], 6th round, Seahawks

1999

DT Kevin Landolt, Holy Cross [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars

1998

S Donovin Darius, Highland/Woodrow Wilson [Syracuse], 1st round, Jaguars

LB Antony Jordan, Washington Twp. [Vanderbilt], 5th round, Colts

1997

CB Chris Canty, Eastern [Kansas State], 1st round, Patriots

CB Tommy Knight, Cherokee [Iowa], 1st round, Cards

1996

LB Doug Colman, Ocean City [Nebraska], 6th round, Giants

1995

LB Damien Covington, Overbrook [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Bills

WR Lee DeRamus, Edgewood [Wisconsin], 6th round, Saints

TE Kevin Hickman, Holy Cross [Navy], 6th round, Lions

DT Kevin Landolt, Holy Cross [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars

1994

QB Glenn Foley, Cherry Hill East [Boston College], 7th round, Jets

OL George Hegamin, Camden [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Cowboys

DB Marvin Goodwin, Woodow Wilson [UCLA], 5th round, Eagles

G Jason Winrow, Cumberland Regional [Ohio State], Giants, 6th round, Giants

1993

OL Mike Devlin, Cherokee [Iowa], 5th round, Bills

TE Irv Smith, Pemberton [Notre Dame], 1st round, Saints

1992

S Chris Hall, Pemberton [East Carolina], 9th round, Cowboys

CB Steve Israel, Haddon Heights [Pitt], 2nd round, Rams

QB Tony Sacca, Delran [Penn State], 2nd round, Cards

DE Alonzo Spellman, Rancocas Valley [Ohio State], 1st round, Bears

1990

LB Andre Collins, Cinnaminson [Penn State], 2nd round, Redskins

DE Greg Mark, Pennsauken [Miami], 3rd round, Giants

LB Ricky Newbill, Clearview [Miami], 5th round, Oilers

1989

RB A.B. Brown, Salem [West Virginia], 8th round, Jets

LB David Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 7th round, Saints

CB David Holmes, Burlington City [Syracuse], 4th round, Dolphins

RB Todd McNair, Pennsauken [Temple], 8th round, Chiefs

1988

WR Flipper Anderson, Paulsboro [UCLA], 2nd round, Rams

OT Stan Clayton, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 10th round, Falcons

RB Gordie Lockbaum, Glassboro [Holy Cross], 9th round, Steelers

S Keith Taylor, Pennsauken [Illinois], 5th round, Saints

1987

LB Chuck Faucette, Willingboro [Maryland], 10th round, Giants

DL Lorenzo Freeman, Woodrow Wilson [Pitt], 4th round, Packers

DB Nelson Jones, Woodbury [North Carolina State], 5th round, Chargers

OL Gregg Rakoczy, Shawnee [Miami], 2nd round, Browns

1986

RB Topper Clemons, Cinnaminson [Wake Forest], 8th round, Cowboys

WR John Taylor, Pennsauken [Delaware State], 3rd round, 49ers

1985

WR Willie Drewery, Northern Burlington [West Virginia], 11th round, Oilers

RB Tony Mumford, Overbrook [Penn State], 12th round, Patriots

S Anthony Young, Pemberton [Temple], 3rd round, Colts

1984

WR Irving Fryar, Rancocas Valley [Nebraska], 1st round, Patriots

TE Billy Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 8th round, Jets

LB George Jamison, Bridgeton [Cincinnati], 2nd round, Lions

WR Carl Lewis, Willingboro [Houston], 12th round, Cowboys

CB Kevin Ross, Paulsboro [Temple], 7th round, Chiefs

RB Mike Rozier, Woodrow Wilson [Nebraska], 1st round [supp.] Oilers

1982

LB Anthony Griggs, Kennedy [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles

1981

DL Pete Kugler, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 6th round, 49ers

RB Calvin Murray, Millville [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles

DT Bubba Green, Millville [North Carolina State], 6th round, Colts

1980

LB Mike Curcio, Oakcrest [Temple], 8th round, Eagles

1979

LB Al Harris, Rancocas Valley [Arizona St.], 1st round, Bears

1978

S Dwight Hicks, Pennsauken [Michigan], 6th round, Lions

TE Derrick Ramsey, Camden [Kentucky], 5th round, Raiders

DE Art Still, Camden [Kentucky], 1st round, Chiefs

1976

LB Greg Buttle, Mainland Regional [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets

1975

OL Joe Fields, Gloucester Catholic [Widener], 14th round, Jets

DE Brison Manor, Bridgeton [Arkansas], 15th round, Jets

OL John Roman, Holy Spirit [Idaho State], 13th round, Colts

1973

LB Bill Singletary, Woodrow Wilson [Temple], 4th round, Chargers



1972

G Ron Davis, Deptford [Virginia State], 16th round, 49ers

RB Franco Harris, Rancocas Valley [Penn State], 1st round, Steelers

RB Lydell Mitchell, Salem [Penn State], 2nd round, Colts



1971

DE Bob Bell, Bordentown Military Academy [Cincinnati], 1st round, Lions [21stpick]

1968

DL Mike McBath, Woodbury [Penn State], 5th round, Bills

1967

RB Floyd Little, Bordentown Military Academy [Syracuse], 1st round, Broncos

DL David Rowe, Deptford [Penn State], 2nd round, Saints

DE Bo Wood, Haddon Heights [North Carolina], 6th round, Saints

1965

RB Gene Foster, Pennsville [Arizona State], 10th round, Chargers

1963

C Dave Crossin, Collingswood [Maryland], 3rd round, Eagles

LB Dave Robinson, Moorestown [Penn State], 1st round, Packers

1962

DT Ron Gassert, Rancocas Valley/BMI [Virginia], 4th round, Packers

1961

OT John Brown, Camden [Syraucse], 4th round, Browns

1959

PK-DE John Aveni, Glassboro [Indiana], 27th round, Bears

1957

QB Milt Plum, Woodbury [Penn State], 2nd round, Browns

1956

DE Don McComb, Camden Catholic [Villanova], 21st round, Giants

1952

E Cliff Anderson, Cape May [Indiana], 25th round, Cards

1951

T-DT Roscoe Hansen, Holy Spirit [North Carolina], 29th round, Eagles

1950

DT Tom Palmer, Collingswood [Wake Forest], 17th round, Cards

QB Steve Romanik, Millville [Villanova], 3rd round, Bears

DE Norm “Wildman” Willey, Pennsville [Marshall], 13th round, Eagles

1947

OT George Savitsky, Camden [Penn], 5th round, Eagles

1943

T-LB Harvey Johnson, Bridgeton [William and Mary], 6th round, Dodgers