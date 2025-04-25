Jihaad Campbell was the 122nd South Jersey player drafted; who were the first 121?

It started 82 years ago, when the Brooklyn Dodgers drafted Harvey Johnson out of William and Mary in the sixth round with the 43rd overall pick.
Johnson grew up in Bridgeton and began his football career at Bridgeton High School before finishing at Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and getting drafted by the Dodgers in 1943.
Johnson – listed officially as a tackle-linebacker-fullback-guard-kicker – spent the next few years in the Navy and by the time he was ready to play football again, the Dodgers didn’t exist. He wound up with the New York Yankees of the AAFC after the Yankees absorbed the Dodgers’ assets and then the New York Yanks – a different franchise that also quickly folded.
After bouncing around as a player, Johnson went on to a long coaching career, mainly with the Bills, and was even their head coach for a year in 1971. Even with O.J. Simpson, that team went 1-13. Johnson was only 64 and working as a scout for the Bills when he died in Bridgeton in 1983.
Why is he significant?
Because there have been 122 South Jersey high school football players drafted by NFL teams. And Johnson was the first.
The most recent is Jihaad Campbell, who the Eagles selected with the 31st pick on Thursday night. Campbell began his career at Timber Creek High in Gloucester Township before finishing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Let’s take a look at South Jersey’s remarkable nearly century-long run as a breeding ground for NFL talent:
Some 47 different South Jersey high schools have had players drafted, led by Rancocas Valley, Woodrow Wilson and Pennsauken with seven each, followed by Camden with six and Woodbury with five.
Camden County leads the way with 45 draft picks, followed by Burlington County (35), Gloucester County (13), Atlantic County (12), Cumberland (10), Salem (5), Cape May (2).
Campbell is South Jersey’s 22nd 1st-round pick, a run that began with Hall of Famer David Robinson of Moorestown, who the Packers selected 14th overall in 1963 out of Penn State. Those 22 picks have come from 15 different schools. Rancocas Valley (3), Eastern (2) and Camden (2) have produced multiple 1st-round picks.
Of those 122 South Jersey draft picks so far, 21 were offensive linemen, 20 linebackers, 19 were running backs or fullbacks, 14 defensive end / edges, 14 cornerbacks, 13 defensive tackles / defensive linemen, eight wide receivers, six quarterbacks and six safeties.
South Jersey has produced two Hall of Famers – Moorestown’s David Robinson and Rancocas Valley’s Franco Harris – and two Heisman Trophy winners – Wilson’s Mike Rozier and Overbrook’s Ron Dayne.
Three South Jersey draft picks didn’t attend high school in South Jersey. Mount Laurel’s Victor Hobson in 2003 and Mount Laurel's John Reid and Moorestown’s Jon Runyan in 2020 attended St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia. Five others attended high schools that no longer exist: Anthony Griggs of Kennedy High in Willingboro was drafted in 1982, Lee DeRamus of Edgewood was drafted in 1995, Bordentown Military Academy produced Bob Bell in the first round in 1971 and Floyd Little in 1967, and 1952 25th-round pick Cliff Anderson attended Cape May High, which was replaced by Lower Cape May Regional in 1961.
The Eagles have drafted 16 South Jersey players, starting with offensive tackle George Savitsky in the fifth round in 1947. Savitsky attended Camden High and Penn. He only played two years in the NFL but they were 1948 and 1949, when the Eagles won NFL Championships. Jackson, the 31st pick, is the highest the Eagles have taken a South Jersey player. The previous high was 1963 3rd-round pick Dave Crossin, a center from Collingswood and Maryland. The only Pro Bowler the Eagles have drafted out of a South Jersey high school is Pennsville’s Norm Willey, their 13th-round pick in 1950 and a Pro Bowler in 1954 and 1955.
South Jersey has produced eight top-10 picks: Rancocas Valley’s Irving Fryar (first pick in 1984), Camden’s Art Still (second pick in 1978), Wilson’s Mike Rozier (second pick in 1985), Bordentown Military Institute’s Floyd Little (sixth pick in 1967), Woodbury’s Bryant McKinnie (seventh pick in 2002) and Overbrook’s Ron Dayne (eighth pick in 2000), Cherokee’s Tommy Knight (ninth pick in 1997) and Eastern’s Eli Apple (10th pick in 2016).
The latest a South Jersey player was picked is 346th overall. That was Roscoe Hanson of Holy Spirit and North Carolina, who the Eagles drafted in the 29th round in 1951. Hanson, an Atlantic City lifeguard as a kid, played in nine games for the Eagles in 1951 before serving in the Marines. He later served as a state trooper in New Jersey and a federal agent with ATF. After he retired, he worked in security at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.
Who will be the 123rd South Jersey player drafted? Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, who many projected as a 1st-round pick, will likely be selected in the second round on Friday. Ezeiruaku played at Williamstown High. He’ll be the second Williamstown Brave taken. In 2008, the 49ers drafted Julian Taylor out of Temple in the seventh round.
Here's a look at the first 122 South Jersey players drafted by NFL teams:
2025
LB-Edge Jihaad Campbell, Timber Creek [Alabama], 1st round, Eagles
2024
CB Max Melton, Cedar Creek [Rutgers], 2nd round, Cards
CB Tarheeb Still, Timber Creek [Maryland], 5th round, Chargers
QB Devin Leary, Timber Creek [Kentucky], 6th round, Ravens
2023
None
2022
None
WR Bo Melton, Cedar Creek [Rutgers], 7th round, Seahawks
RB Isiah Pacheco, Vineland [Rutgers], 7th round, Chiefs
2021
None
2020
C Cesar Ruiz, Camden [Michigan], 1st round, Saints
RB Jonathan Taylor, Salem [Wisconsin], 2nd round, Colts
CB John Reid, Mount Laurel / St. Joe’s Prep [Penn State], 4th round, Texans
CB Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West [Temple], 5th round, Vikings
OL Jon Runyan, Moorestown / St. Joe’s Prep [Michigan], 6th round, Packers
LB Shaun Bradley, Rancocas Valley [Temple], 6th round, Eagles
2019
RB Ryquell Armstead, Millville [Temple], 5th round, Jaguars
CB Ka’dar Hollman, Burlington Twp. [Toledo], 6th round, Packers
WR Kelvin Harmon, Palmyra [North Carolina State], 6th round, Redskins
2018
CB Anthony Averett, Woodbury [Alabama], 4th round, Ravens
OT Jamil Demby, Vineland [Maine], 6th round, Rams
2017
OT Julie’n Davenport, Paulsboro [Bucknell], 4th round, Texans
LB Haasan Reddick, Haddon Heights [Temple], 1st round, Cards
2016
CB Eli Apple, Eastern [Ohio State], 1st round, Giants
DT Austin Johnson, St. Augustine [Penn State], 2nd round, Titans
2013
LB Gerald Hodges, Paulsboro [Penn State], 4th round, Vikings
CB Logan Ryan, Eastern [Rutgers], 3rd round, Patriots
2012
DE Jack Crawford, St. Augustine [Penn State], 5th round, Raiders
DT Mike Daniels, Highland [Iowa], 4th round, Packers
G Johnnie Troutman, Pemberton [Penn State], 5th round, Chargers
2011
OL Ben Ijalana, Rancocas Valley [Villanova], 2nd round, Colts
2010
FB Ryan D’Imperio, Washington Twp. [Rutgers], 7th round, Vikings
2009
RB Shonn Greene, Winslow Twp. [Iowa], 3rd round, Jets
2008
QB Joe Flacco, Audubon [Delaware], 1st round, Ravens
DE Julian Taylor, Wiliamstown [Temple], 7th round, 49ers
2007
DT Turk McBride, Woodrow Wilson [Tennessee], 2nd round, Chiefs
2006
RB Wali Lundy, Holy Cross [Virginia], 6th round, Texans
2004
LB Alex Lewis, Delran [Wisconsin], 5th round, Lions
DE Shaun Phillips, Willingboro [Purdue], 4th round, Chargers
2003
DE Jamaal Green, Woodrow Wilson [Miami], 4th round, Eagles
DE Michael Haynes, Northern Burlington [Penn State], 1st round, Bears
LB Victor Hobson, Mount Laurel / St. Joe’s Prep [Michigan], 2nd round
2002
RB William Green, Holy Spirit [Boston College], 1st round, Browns
CB Pete Hunter, Atlantic City [Virginia Union], 5th round, Cowboys
OT Bryant McKinnie, Woodbury [Miami], 1st round, Vikings
2001
S Cory Bird, Oakcrest [Virginia Tech], 3rd round, Colts
OT Kareem McKenzie, Willingboro [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets
OL Dennis Norman, Princeton [Cherokee], 7th round, Seahawks
2000
RB Ron Dayne Overbrook [Wisconsin], 1st round, Giants
DT Tim Watson, Mainland Reg. [Howard], 6th round, Seahawks
1999
DT Kevin Landolt, Holy Cross [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars
1998
S Donovin Darius, Highland/Woodrow Wilson [Syracuse], 1st round, Jaguars
LB Antony Jordan, Washington Twp. [Vanderbilt], 5th round, Colts
1997
CB Chris Canty, Eastern [Kansas State], 1st round, Patriots
CB Tommy Knight, Cherokee [Iowa], 1st round, Cards
1996
LB Doug Colman, Ocean City [Nebraska], 6th round, Giants
1995
LB Damien Covington, Overbrook [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Bills
WR Lee DeRamus, Edgewood [Wisconsin], 6th round, Saints
TE Kevin Hickman, Holy Cross [Navy], 6th round, Lions
DT Kevin Landolt, Holy Cross [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars
1994
QB Glenn Foley, Cherry Hill East [Boston College], 7th round, Jets
OL George Hegamin, Camden [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Cowboys
DB Marvin Goodwin, Woodow Wilson [UCLA], 5th round, Eagles
G Jason Winrow, Cumberland Regional [Ohio State], Giants, 6th round, Giants
1993
OL Mike Devlin, Cherokee [Iowa], 5th round, Bills
TE Irv Smith, Pemberton [Notre Dame], 1st round, Saints
1992
S Chris Hall, Pemberton [East Carolina], 9th round, Cowboys
CB Steve Israel, Haddon Heights [Pitt], 2nd round, Rams
QB Tony Sacca, Delran [Penn State], 2nd round, Cards
DE Alonzo Spellman, Rancocas Valley [Ohio State], 1st round, Bears
1990
LB Andre Collins, Cinnaminson [Penn State], 2nd round, Redskins
DE Greg Mark, Pennsauken [Miami], 3rd round, Giants
LB Ricky Newbill, Clearview [Miami], 5th round, Oilers
1989
RB A.B. Brown, Salem [West Virginia], 8th round, Jets
LB David Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 7th round, Saints
CB David Holmes, Burlington City [Syracuse], 4th round, Dolphins
RB Todd McNair, Pennsauken [Temple], 8th round, Chiefs
1988
WR Flipper Anderson, Paulsboro [UCLA], 2nd round, Rams
OT Stan Clayton, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 10th round, Falcons
RB Gordie Lockbaum, Glassboro [Holy Cross], 9th round, Steelers
S Keith Taylor, Pennsauken [Illinois], 5th round, Saints
1987
LB Chuck Faucette, Willingboro [Maryland], 10th round, Giants
DL Lorenzo Freeman, Woodrow Wilson [Pitt], 4th round, Packers
DB Nelson Jones, Woodbury [North Carolina State], 5th round, Chargers
OL Gregg Rakoczy, Shawnee [Miami], 2nd round, Browns
1986
RB Topper Clemons, Cinnaminson [Wake Forest], 8th round, Cowboys
WR John Taylor, Pennsauken [Delaware State], 3rd round, 49ers
1985
WR Willie Drewery, Northern Burlington [West Virginia], 11th round, Oilers
RB Tony Mumford, Overbrook [Penn State], 12th round, Patriots
S Anthony Young, Pemberton [Temple], 3rd round, Colts
1984
WR Irving Fryar, Rancocas Valley [Nebraska], 1st round, Patriots
TE Billy Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 8th round, Jets
LB George Jamison, Bridgeton [Cincinnati], 2nd round, Lions
WR Carl Lewis, Willingboro [Houston], 12th round, Cowboys
CB Kevin Ross, Paulsboro [Temple], 7th round, Chiefs
RB Mike Rozier, Woodrow Wilson [Nebraska], 1st round [supp.] Oilers
1982
LB Anthony Griggs, Kennedy [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles
1981
DL Pete Kugler, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 6th round, 49ers
RB Calvin Murray, Millville [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles
DT Bubba Green, Millville [North Carolina State], 6th round, Colts
1980
LB Mike Curcio, Oakcrest [Temple], 8th round, Eagles
1979
LB Al Harris, Rancocas Valley [Arizona St.], 1st round, Bears
1978
S Dwight Hicks, Pennsauken [Michigan], 6th round, Lions
TE Derrick Ramsey, Camden [Kentucky], 5th round, Raiders
DE Art Still, Camden [Kentucky], 1st round, Chiefs
1976
LB Greg Buttle, Mainland Regional [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets
1975
OL Joe Fields, Gloucester Catholic [Widener], 14th round, Jets
DE Brison Manor, Bridgeton [Arkansas], 15th round, Jets
OL John Roman, Holy Spirit [Idaho State], 13th round, Colts
1973
LB Bill Singletary, Woodrow Wilson [Temple], 4th round, Chargers
1972
G Ron Davis, Deptford [Virginia State], 16th round, 49ers
RB Franco Harris, Rancocas Valley [Penn State], 1st round, Steelers
RB Lydell Mitchell, Salem [Penn State], 2nd round, Colts
1971
DE Bob Bell, Bordentown Military Academy [Cincinnati], 1st round, Lions [21stpick]
1968
DL Mike McBath, Woodbury [Penn State], 5th round, Bills
1967
RB Floyd Little, Bordentown Military Academy [Syracuse], 1st round, Broncos
DL David Rowe, Deptford [Penn State], 2nd round, Saints
DE Bo Wood, Haddon Heights [North Carolina], 6th round, Saints
1965
RB Gene Foster, Pennsville [Arizona State], 10th round, Chargers
1963
C Dave Crossin, Collingswood [Maryland], 3rd round, Eagles
LB Dave Robinson, Moorestown [Penn State], 1st round, Packers
1962
DT Ron Gassert, Rancocas Valley/BMI [Virginia], 4th round, Packers
1961
OT John Brown, Camden [Syraucse], 4th round, Browns
1959
PK-DE John Aveni, Glassboro [Indiana], 27th round, Bears
1957
QB Milt Plum, Woodbury [Penn State], 2nd round, Browns
1956
DE Don McComb, Camden Catholic [Villanova], 21st round, Giants
1952
E Cliff Anderson, Cape May [Indiana], 25th round, Cards
1951
T-DT Roscoe Hansen, Holy Spirit [North Carolina], 29th round, Eagles
1950
DT Tom Palmer, Collingswood [Wake Forest], 17th round, Cards
QB Steve Romanik, Millville [Villanova], 3rd round, Bears
DE Norm “Wildman” Willey, Pennsville [Marshall], 13th round, Eagles
1947
OT George Savitsky, Camden [Penn], 5th round, Eagles
1943
T-LB Harvey Johnson, Bridgeton [William and Mary], 6th round, Dodgers