Eagles lose another key member of scouting department

Another member of the Eagles scouting department is leaving.

The latest departure from the reigning Super Bowl champions is Jordon Dizon, who has taken a job with the Denver Broncos after spending the last three years as a national scout with the Eagles. Dizon has been named the Broncos’ director of player personnel.

Dizon is the third known member of the scouting staff leaving this offseason, joining former senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt and former senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch. Both Hunt and Patch were hired by the Las Vegas Raiders — Hunt as vice president of player personnel and Patch as senior personnel executive.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

For Dizon, this move to Denver is a return. Before he was hired by the Eagles in 2022 as a national scout, Dizon was the Broncos’ assistant directer of pro personnel and a pro scout from 2015-21.

The Eagles have lost several key front office members in recent years — the cost of success. Over the last several years, the Eagles have seen Andrew Berry, Catherine Raîche, Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown, Andy Weidl and others leave the organization. So far this offseason, we have learned about three more significant departures.

While the Eagles continue to lose talent in their front office and scouting departments, general manager Howie Roseman has worked hard to keep the pipeline healthy and he still has plenty of top members of the scouting department remaining.

The top members in that scouting department are both vice presidents of player personnel Charles Walls and Alan Wolking, senior personnel directors Dave Caldwell and Matt Russell as well as director of player personnel Phil Baya.