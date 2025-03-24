Eagles signing veteran swing tackle to 1-year deal

The Eagles are signing veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Lamm, 32, has played in 119 games with 44 starts in his 10-year NFL career and should bolster the Eagles’ offensive line depth. Not long after losing swing tackle Fred Johnson in free agency to the Jaguars, the Eagles appear to have found his replacement as the top backup to Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager first reported the news that Lamm agreed to terms with the Eagles after previously reporting that Lamm was on a visit to the NovaCare Complex on Monday.

Lamm (6-5, 308) began his NFL career with the Texans in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State. He has since carved out an impressive career. Lamm played 4 years in Houston, then 2 in Cleveland, 1 in Tennessee and has spent the last 3 years playing for the Miami Dolphins. In his three seasons in Miami, Lamm played in 33 games with 16 starts.

Lamb, who will turn 33 in June, played in 15 games and started 7 for the Dolphins last season but his season ended early with a back injury that needed surgery.

"It's been among the more trying things that I've had to deal with," Lamm said in an Instagram post, via SI.com. "I have a disc in my left side and my back that's bulging into one of my nerves that's causing my entire left side to go numb. It has been one of the more trying things to try to sleep at night. It's been one of the more trying things trying to walk even that Sunday morning before the game, like I could barely feel certain things in my left side. But of course, we do, we try to do what we can for the team, and I know we wanted to make the playoffs, and playing is near and dear to me. It's a sacred thing, so I try my best to do whatever I can to help.

"But at the same time, as I've been told, this is nothing to play with, so the procedure will be done when it's done. And you know, I appreciate all the well wishes and everything. I know I said this might be my last year, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I just want my dogs to handle business this Sunday and hopefully get into the playoffs. So God bless you guys. Happy New Year, and take care of yourselves."

The signing of Lamm seems to fit a mold for the Eagles’ offseason. They have signed several players who have some sort of injury concern but are available for minimal contracts with some upside.

During his NFL career, Lamm has played both left and right tackle. He even played multiple games at each position just last season with the Dolphins. So he clearly has the background to be a key veteran swing tackle for the Eagles in 2025.

In 2024, the Eagles had the best offensive line in the NFL but they still had some injuries. And Fred Johnson had to start for Lane Johnson in one game at right tackle and had to start four games in place of Mailata at left tackle when Mailata was on IR.

The Eagles’ other internal candidates as backup tackles are Darian Kinnard, Brett Toth and perhaps Tyler Steen if he isn’t the starting right guard. The Eagles also have eight picks in next month's draft.