Kenny Pickett preparing for 1st start in over a year

The Eagles haven’t officially ruled out Jalen Hurts but the starting quarterback has been listed as a non-participant for the first two days of this week with a concussion.

It’s looking like Kenny Pickett will get the start on Sunday.

While head coach Nick Sirianni was as evasive as ever when asked on Thursday morning about the Eagles’ plans at the quarterback position, Pickett was a full participant on Thursday despite a ribs injury and said he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Pickett, 26, didn’t want to get into the specifics of his ribs injury but said he’ll wear som extra padding in his flak jacket this weekend. Pickett thinks that by Sunday he’ll be feeling much better.

And he’s really excited for this expected for his chance.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Pickett said. “Been working hard to stay ready. Felt like I was in a good position last game with my preparation. Now having a week to practice, I’ll feel even better going into the stadium. I’m excited. Just want to get the win.”

If Pickett does start against the Cowboys, it’ll be his first start in over a calendar year. The former first-round pick started 24 games for Steelers in 2022 and 2023 but was benched in early December last year and was traded to the Eagles in the offseason.

Pickett grew up in New Jersey as an Eagles fan, so the opportunity to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys is pretty special.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming,” Pickett said. “It’s a surreal feeling having this opportunity. I’m doing everything I can to be prepared and get ready for it. I’m excited.”

After Hurts left the Commanders game in the first quarter with a concussion, Pickett had an up-and-down outing in relief as the Eagles lost their first game since October. Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in his first significant snaps of the season.

But this week is a little different. The Eagles can put together a game plan better suited to Pickett’s strengths and the backup is getting the chance to work with the first-team receivers, offensive line and running back in practice.

“It’s huge for a quarterback,” Pickett said. “Timing is everything, especially in the NFL. Knowing how these guys get in and out of cuts, how they track the ball on deep balls and different things like that. It all plays into quarterback and receiver play. Anything I can get with them extra.”

All those reps during the framework of practice help but Pickett said he’s also spending extra time with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith between practice periods. And late on Thursday afternoon, center Cam Jurgens said he was getting ready to meet with Pickett for some extra time as well to go over the game plan, blitz pickups and more.

Because Hurts has started every game this year, the only real snaps Pickett has gotten in 2024 have come late in blowouts. Before Sunday, he had played just 28 offensive snaps all season.

For a lot of former first-round picks and starters, it would be a humbling experience to suddenly be a backup, but Pickett has taken his role in Philly in stride.

“Just very professional, wanting to learn new things and continuing to grow his game,” Sirianni said. “I just think he's been great for the room and a great addition to the room.

“I just feel like he's treated it from day one as, how does he get better every day? Not worrying about the circumstances that he's in, but how does he get better every day? I've seen improvement from the moment he stepped in here.”

If Hurts is indeed ruled out for this game, the expectation is that Pickett will start and his backups will be Tanner McKee and Ian Book, whom the Eagles brought back to the practice squad on Thursday.

The last time the Eagles had to start their backup quarterback came late in the 2022 season when they lost two games with Gardner Minshew in the lineup. Hurts then started every game in 2023.

Pickett has enjoyed his year behind the scenes in Philly but is hoping to make his imprint in a positive way on the 2024 season Sunday,.

“It’s been great,” Pickett said. “I’ve had an opportunity to learn from a lot of great people here, playing in a great system. Coming to Philadelphia after being in Pittsburgh for 7 years, it’s been awesome. I’m really grateful to be here, to be around this great group of people, this group of guys in this locker room, it’s a special group. It’s been a lot of fun to be here. I’m just looking to do my part now.”

