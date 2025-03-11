Five things to know about Kenyon Green, the newest Eagle

In exchange for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles received 23-year-old guard Kenyon Green from the Texans. The trade Tuesday also included a pick swap, with the Eagles sending the Texans a 6th-round pick and the Eagles receiving a 5th-round pick.

Here are five things to know about Green:

✔️ Green grew up in Humble, Texas, outside Houston. He was heavily recruited out of Atascocita High School and was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Texas in 2022, just ahead of Garrett Wilson and current Eagle Lewis Cine. Green originally committed to LSU before changing his mind and opting for Texas A&M. As a true freshman in the summer of 2019, he was promoted to the first offense just a week into practice and spent the season starting at right guard. ‘I ain’t seen an age limit in the rule book,” coach Jimbo Fisher told the Athletic. “If you’re the best player, you play,” coach Jimbo Fisher said in an interview with the Athletic August 2019. Green moved to left guard as a sophomore and then right tackle as a junior, his final year at A&M. In a USA Today poll taken before the 2021 season, Green was selected as the best offensive lineman in the SEC. Green played in 35 games at A&M and started all 35.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

✔️ The Texans actually drafted Green with a pick they acquired from the Eagles. On Day 1 of the 2022 draft, the Eagles traded picks 15, 124, 162 and 166 to the Texans to move up two spots to No. 13. They selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 and the Texans picked Green two spots later.

✔️ Green was the 15th player taken in the 2022 draft, the highest the Texans have ever taken an offensive lineman. Playing for former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans, he started 14 games at left guard as a rookie and had a difficult year. Among 65 guards who played at least 500 snaps, his 37.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranked last. He allowed 47 quarterback pressures, 4th-most among guards, and committed 12 penalties, tied for 2nd-most. On Aug. 27, 2023, at the start of his second season, he suffered a shoulder injury in the Texans’ preseason game against the Saints at the Superdome, wiping out his entire season.

✔️ Green returned to the Texans’ starting lineup at the start of the 2024 season, and in 12 games with nine starts he drew a PFF grade of 38.6, again the lowest grade among guards, this time among 66 guards who played at least 500 snaps. He allowed 28 pressures and committed seven penalties. He suffered another shoulder injury in a Week 9 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium and missed five games. He returned for the Texans’ last three games but did not start. “He has fallen woefully short of expectations in his first three seasons,” Texans beat writer Chris Schad wrote last month.

✔️ If Green does get on the field with the Eagles, he would be the fifth offensive lineman drafted in the first round by another team to play for the Eagles in the last 30 years. Ron Hallstrom, the 22nd pick in 1982, started eight games in 1993; Steve Everitt, the 14th pick in 1993, started 45 games at center in the late 1990s; Chance Warmack, the 10th pick in 2013, started three games in 2017; and Mekhi Becton, the 11th pick in 2020, started 15 games this past year. Other players drafted by the Texans who’ve played for the Eagles: Jason Babin, Ryans, Roc Carmichael, Connor Barwin, James Casey, Brandon Brooks, Zach Cunningham and current Eagle Thomas Booker, who the Texans took in that same 2022 draft as Green.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube