Watch: Our experts conduct a full Round 1 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagles experts for a 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Our Eagles writers, Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank, former NFL lineman and NBC Sports Philadelphia talent Barrett Brooks, and Mike Mulhern, the producer of Eagles Pregame Live and Postgame Live took part in our draft, which was live at 1 p.m. on Friday and you can watch below. Danny Pommells hosts.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Our 2025 NFL Mock Draft
- 1. Reuben Frank: Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
- 2. Mike Mulhern: Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
- 3. Barrett Brooks: Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
- 4. Dave Zangaro: Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
- 5. Roob: Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
- 6. Mike: Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
- 7. Barrett: Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
- 8. Dave: Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
- 9. Roob: Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
- 10. Mike: Bears: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
- 11. Barrett: 49ers: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
- 12. Dave: Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
- 13. Roob: Dolphins: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
- 14. Mike: Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
- 15. Barrett: Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
- 16. Dave: Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
- 17. Roob: Bengals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
- 18. Mike: Seahawks: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
- 19. Barrett: Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
- 20. Dave: Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
- 21. Roob: Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
- 22. Mike: Chargers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
- 23. Barrett: Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
- 24. Dave: Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
- 25. Roob: Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- 26. Mike: Rams: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
- 27. Barrett: Ravens: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
- 28. Dave: Lions: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
- 29. Roob: Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
- 30. Mike: Bills: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
- 31. Barrett: Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- 32. Dave: Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon