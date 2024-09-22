Live updates: Eagles face Saints in New Orleans

Contact Us
What to Know
- The Eagles (1-1) will have a tough test against the Saints (2-0) on Sunday. The Saints have scored 91 points through two games.
- Our NBC Sports Philadelphia coverage begins with Birds Huddle Game Day at 11:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Pregame Live at 12 p.m.
- The Eagles will be without A.J. Brown (hamstring). C.J. Gardner-Johnson is listed as questionable.
- Here are some key matchups to watch in the Eagles-Saints game.
- The Eagles are entering this game in New Orleans as slight underdogs. Here's a complete betting guide.