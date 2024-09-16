Live updates: Eagles host Falcons on Monday Night Football

What to Know The Eagles (1-0) are the favorites as they host the Falcons (0-1). Here are our predictions.

As the Eagles look to improve to 2-0, here are some key matchups to watch against the Falcons.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury this week and is officially out against Atlanta.

With Brown sidelined, newcomer Jahan Dotson is ready to take a bigger role on offense.

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles will officially retire as a member of the Eagles and will serve as honorary captain for this game.

Our NBC Sports Philadelphia coverage will kick off with Birds Huddle at 6 p.m., followed by Birds Huddle Game Day at 6:30 and Eagles Pregame Live at 7.

The Eagles are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Follow along for updates throughout the day from Dave Zangaro, Reuben Frank, John Clark and more.