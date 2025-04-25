Live blog: Roseman, Eagles bolster secondary by adding a safety in Round 2

What to Know
- The Eagles entered Friday with two picks for the second day of the draft. At 64th overall, they selected Andrew Mukuba, a safety from Texas. They also hold the pick No. 101 in Round 3.
- In Round 1, the Eagles moved up one stop to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. You can find a full recap of the Eagles' first night here.
- The Eagles traded their 96th pick to the Falcons for 3-101 and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
- A current look at the remaining picks for the next two days:
Round 2: Pick 64
Round 3: Pick 101
Round 4: Pick 134
Round 5: Picks 161, 165, 168
Follow along for live updates for Night 2 of the NFL Draft.