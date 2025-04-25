Trending
Live blog: Roseman, Eagles bolster secondary by adding a safety in Round 2

Day 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off Friday 7 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles entered Friday with two picks for the second day of the draft. At 64th overall, they selected Andrew Mukuba, a safety from Texas. They also hold the pick No. 101 in Round 3.
  • In Round 1, the Eagles moved up one stop to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. You can find a full recap of the Eagles' first night here.
  • The Eagles traded their 96th pick to the Falcons for 3-101 and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
  • A current look at the remaining picks for the next two days:
    Round 2: Pick 64
    Round 3: Pick 101
    Round 4: Pick 134
    Round 5: Picks 161, 165, 168

Follow along for live updates for Night 2 of the NFL Draft.

