Live blog: Roseman, Eagles bolster secondary by adding a safety in Round 2

What to Know The Eagles entered Friday with two picks for the second day of the draft. At 64th overall, they selected Andrew Mukuba, a safety from Texas. They also hold the pick No. 101 in Round 3.

In Round 1, the Eagles moved up one stop to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. You can find a full recap of the Eagles' first night here.

The Eagles traded their 96th pick to the Falcons for 3-101 and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

A current look at the remaining picks for the next two days:

Round 2: Pick 64

Round 3: Pick 101

Round 4: Pick 134

Round 5: Picks 161, 165, 168

Follow along for live updates for Night 2 of the NFL Draft.