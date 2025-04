What to Know Through the first two days of the draft, the Eagles have made two selections: LB Jihaad Campbell from Alabama and S Andrew Mukuba from Texas.

They enter Day 3 with six picks — two were acquired by trading out of Round 3. Howie Roseman explains the decision here.

An overview of the picks:

Round 4: Picks 111, 130

Round 5: Picks 161, 165, 168

Round 6: Pick 191

Round 7: None

Follow along for live updates for the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.