What to Know The Eagles head into Round 1 of the NFL Draft with the 32nd overall pick.

They enter the weekend with eight total picks. An overview through the five rounds:

Round 1 : Pick 32

Round 2 : Pick 64

Round 3 : Pick 96

Round 4 : Pick 134

Round 5 : Picks 161, 164, 165, 168

Here's our latest mock draft roundup, where we take a final look at options before the Eagles are on the clock.

Follow along for live updates as the 2025 NFL Draft is underway from Green Bay.