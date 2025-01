What to Know The Eagles wrap up the regular season 14-3 with a 20-13 win over the Giants (3-14).

14 wins ties a franchise record for most wins in a single season, set in 2022.

The Eagles end the season 5-1 against division opponents. The Giants? 0-6.

After a dramatic finish to both Commanders-Cowboys and Packers-Bears, the Eagles will host the Packers for the NFC wild card game next weekend.

