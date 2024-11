What to Know The Eagles improve to 8-2 on the season with a 26-18 win over the Commanders (7-4) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia now holds the best record in the NFC East.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion at halftime and was cleared to return in the second half.

