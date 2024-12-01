Trending
Eagles blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Ravens take advantage of Eagles' early struggles

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

Share
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • The Eagles (9-2) head M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face the Ravens (8-4).
  • Two of the best running backs in the NFL — Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Ravens' Derrick Henry — highlight Sunday's matchup.
  • The Eagles made several roster moves Saturday in preparation to face Baltimore.
  • Here are our experts' predictions for Week 13.
  • Coverage begins 3 p.m. ET with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates of the Week 13 matchup between the Eagles and Ravens.

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us