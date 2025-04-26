Looking at 25 options for Eagles on Day 3 of the 2025 draft

The Eagles have drafted just two players through the first three rounds of the 2025 draft but have six picks coming up on Day 3.

After a bunch of moving around, here are the Eagles’ remaining picks:

Round 4-111

Round 4-130

Round 5-161

Round 5-165

Round 5-168

Round 6-191

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And here are 25 options who might interest them:

Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State: It’s surprising that Sawyer (6-4, 260) hasn’t been elected yet. Sure, he might not have freakish athleticism, which means his ceiling is somewhat limited. But it’s hard to argue with the production. He had 23 sacks in his college career, including 9 in 2024. He would be a really strong value pick on Day 3.

Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU: The 6-3, 255-pound Swinson led LSU in sacks (8 1/2) and tackles for loss (13) in 2024, in his first year as a starter. He doesn’t offer much versatility but as a situational edge rusher, he would offer value.

Tyler Baron, Edge, Miami: The Tennessee transfer had a solid final college season at Miami with 5 1/2 sacks and 11 TFLs. Baron (6-4, 258) has pass rush upside and the Eagles showed some interest in the pre-draft process.

Barryn Sorrell, Edge, Texas: Sorrell (6-3, 256) is a strong and athletic-enough rusher. Was a three-year starter who produced at Texas with 15 1/2 career sacks.

Elijah Roberts, Edge, SMU: After struggling to see the field at Miami, Roberts (6-3, 285) transferred to SMU and had 17 1/2 sacks in his last two years. He has an unusual body type for an edge rusher. He’s stout but also has really long arms and a wingspan of over 82 inches, which can give offensive tackles fits.

Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State: This is a deep DT class and we can see it with some of the talent still available. Farmer (6-3, 305) has tools to develop as a pass rusher (had 9 sacks over last two years) and is already stout against the run.

Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: A bit of an older prospect who will turn 24 in a few days, Robinson had a breakout season in 2024 with 7 sacks and 12 1/2 TFLs to lead the Cornhuskers in both categories. At 6-5, 288 pounds, Robinson has an ideal frame who could be a welcome addition to a rotation.

Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky: Walker is a massive prospect at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds and sometimes you’re looking for unusual on Day 3. Walker can play the 3-tech or on the nose. His height means that his pad level is sometimes an issue.

JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss: Pegues (6-2, 309) was a versatile piece of the Ole Miss defense who had 10 sacks in his three seasons at Mississippi after transferring from Auburn.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia: Howie hasn’t drafted a Georgia defender yet. Get on it. Ingram-Dawkins (6-5, 276) is a bit of a tweener who could offer versatility in the NFL.

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State: Burke (5-11, 186) has played a lot of high-level college football with 51 career starts for Ohio State. He is already versed in zone coverages and has solid speed (ran a 4.48 at the Combine).

Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan: Kone (6-1, 190) didn’t have much ball production with just 2 interceptions in two years at Western Michigan but he has the frame, speed (4.43) and range to be a solid developmental pick on Day 3.

Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State: The Eagles have clearly shown how much they value the dual skillset of off-ball linebacker/edge rusher and Oliver could give them another shot at that in Day 3. The 22-year old is 6-2, 240 pounds and once had 11 1/2 sacks as a freshman in 2021.

Kobe King, LB, Penn State: King is a fun, downhill linebacker who has a ton of physicality in the run game. He’s still a work in progress in coverage but would provide depth and special teams potential.

Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue: During his career at Purdue, Mbow (6-4, 302) played both right guard and right tackle and started a total of 32 games. He moves really well for his size and the Eagles have shown interest.

Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State: Looking for traits in the fifth round? Travis is 6-7, 339 pounds and has started games at left and right tackle in his college career, which began at Princeton. Needs definite refinement but worth a Day 3 pick.

Miles Frazier, OG, LSU: Another South Jersey kid? Frazier is from Camden and eventually ended up as a three-year starter at LSU. He has experience playing guard on both sides of the line and could provide solid depth at the position.

Logan Brown, OT, Kansas: An older prospect who has already turned 24, Brown (6-6, 311) is another big-framed offensive tackle. He didn’t become a full-time starter until 2024 when he was the Jayhawks’ right tackle. He could use a few years in Stoutland University.

Willie Lampkin, OL, North Carolina: It would be a shame if Lampkin doesn’t get drafted but I’d understand it. He’s just 5-10, 279 pounds and I don’t know where he’s going to play on the line at that size in the NFL. But he played at a high level in college and showed talent at the Senior Bowl against top competition. He’s a fun player.

Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State: A potential late-round steal and stash player who tore his Achilles in 2024. McLaughlin won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in the nation. He played at Alabama before going to OSU in 2024.

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon: He’s justo 5-10, 154 pounds so he’s obviously not going to be for everyone. But he was really productive working out of the slot at Oregon and was a really dynamic punt returner.

Dont’e Thornton, WR, Tennessee: Let’s go the other way with body types. Thornton (6-4, 205) is a classic size-speed prospect with upside. He ran a ridiculous 4.30 time in the 40 at 205 pounds. Mostly played outside in college and doesn’t offer much versatility or special teams experience, which makes him a tough Day 3 pick. But it’s tough to find big and fast.

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas: The Eagles showed some interest in Blue in the pre-draft process. He ran a 4.38 at the Combine. Blue was effective at Texas in 2024 but had just 214 college carries, unlike some workhorse backs who get worn out in school.

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia: Younger brother of Travis Etienne, Trevor (5-9, 198) played the 2024 season at Georgia, averaging just under 5.0 yards per attempt. He also has some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas: We saw a run of tight ends on Day 2 and the Eagles weren’t able to land one. Helm (6-5, 241) might give them their best chance of finding a future starter in Day 3. He had a breakout season in 2024 with 60/786/7. He needs to improve as a blocker but has the size and willingness to do it.