Eagles lose quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to Kellen Moore and Saints

The Eagles are losing quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to Kellen Moore and the Saints, according to veteran sports reporter Josina Anderson.



Anderson tweeted that the Saints are “working to finalize a deal” with Nussmeier as Moore’s offensive coordinator.



Moore and Nussmeier have worked together since 2018, under Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy in Dallas from 2018 through 2022, under Brandon Staley with the Chargers in 2023 and on Nick Sirianni’s staff this past year.



Nussmeier, 57, was the Saints’ 4th-round pick in 1994 and spent four years as a backup quarterback in New Orleans before brief stints with the Broncos, Colts and Bears.



“I’ve been fortunate to be around Doug, going back to Dallas and L.A. and now here,” Moore said back in December. “Worked with him in the quarterback room for a long time. I think what makes Nuss (effective) is his experience. He’s been a longtime coordinator in college football at a lot of big-time schools and had a ton of experience there.

“I think he does an excellent job with the details and fundamentals of the position. Hammering that in each and every day, each and every week. Tying the QBs footwork to the pass concepts and making sure we all have the right timing, the anticipation, all that sort of stuff. He does an excellent job preparing those guys.”

Whoever Sirianni hires to replace Nussmeier will be Jalen Hurts’ fifth quarterbacks coach, following Press Taylor in 2020, Brian Johnson in 2021 and 2022, Alex Tanney in 2023 and Nussmeier this year. Whoever he hires to replace Moore will be Hurts’ sixth play caller, following Doug Pederson in 2020, Sirianni at the start of 2021, Shane Steichen the rest of 2021 and 2022, Johnson in 2023 and Moore this past year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hurts had a very good regular season and a phenomenal postseason in his one year working with Nussmeier, culminating in Super Bowl MVP honors.



“Just being around him, knowing his background, where he comes from, and the experience, there's tons of value in that, and just the conversations that we're able to have,” Hurts said of Nussmeier in December.

“Obviously, his handprint, footprint (is) on this system, and being alongside Kellen for some years now. So just another great mind, being able to learn the game from Doug and from Kellen, as well. I think it's always a tool. I just want to use those. Use the people that I share time with and take advantage of it.”



Eagles passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo and Eagles running backs coach and assistant head coach Jemal Singleton were also reportedly candidates for the Saints’ offensive coordinator position. Patullo, who’s been with Sirianni since 2018 with the Colts, is considered the leading candidate to replace Moore. The Saints can’t hire Patullo without a promotion, so it appears most likely he’ll be staying with the Eagles.



“(Nussmeier) is an outstanding coach who's played the position and at a very high level in the NFL and big-time college football and so you know Doug's been a great coach for a long time and coached a lot of good players (and) been has been a coordinator,” Sirianni said in December. “I just think he's done a really nice job of coaching Jalen.”



Eagles defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Christian Parker, whose pass defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL with two rookie starters, is among the candidates for Moore’s defensive coordinator. Because it would be a promotion, the Eagles can’t block him from leaving for that job.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube