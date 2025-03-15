Eagles lose another key Super Bowl starter in free agency

Former Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Chargers announced on Friday night.

Becton, 25, resurrected his career with the Eagles in 2024 but is leaving after just one season in Philly.

The former first-round pick didn’t sign last offseason until after the draft and was initially brought in as tackle depth. But the Eagles eventually tried him at right guard and he ended up starting 15 games in the regular season and all four playoff games, including the Super Bowl LIX victory.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With Becton now gone, the Eagles will have another new starting right guard in 2025.

All things equal, Becton said he wanted to return to Philly to play for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. His one year in Philly was meaningful.

“It meant a lot, man,” Becton said at locker cleanout day. "Just reflecting back on the year, coming here, not knowing what to expect. Coming here ready for my number to be called. My number being called very early and I accepted the challenge.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I talked to Stout, I had an exit meeting with Stout, he told me I've grown a lot. Just reflecting with him and talking to him, I definitely think I’ve grown a lot for sure.”

The full terms of Becton’s deal with the Chargers were not immediately available -- ESPN's Tim McManus reported it's a two-year deal -- but the Eagles have not been spending big in free agency, instead opting to look in the bargain bin and rely on young players they’ve drafted. It seems likely that Becton’s deal will net the Eagles another compensatory pick in the 2026 draft.

The lead candidate for that right guard job now becomes 24-year-old Tyler Steen, who was a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2023 draft. Steen played in 17 games in 2024 and started 2. When he was called upon this past season he played well. And he accepted his demotion in the summer with a team-first attitude.

Steen (6-6, 321) was actually expected to be the starting right guard this past season. But when he suffered a minor ankle injury early in training camp, the Eagles inserted Becton into the lineup and he never gave the job back.

Of course, the Eagles might not just hand that job to Steen. Earlier this week, the Eagles traded away safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and got back former first-round pick Kenyon Green. The No. 15 pick out of Texas A&M from the 2022 draft has struggled during his NFL career but the hope is that he can resurrect his career in Philly under OL coach Jeff Stoutland just like Becton did this season. Green (6-4, 325) played only left guard during his time with the Texans, but the Eagles’ opening is now at right guard.

And there’s still more time in free agency and the NFL draft next month so general manager Howie Roseman could continue to add.

But either way, the Eagles will have yet another Week 1 starter at right guard, which has become a theme in the years since Brandon Brooks was in his prime:

2024: Mekhi Becton

2023: Cam Jurgens

2022: Isaac Seumalo

2021: Brandon Brooks

2020: Nate Herbig

2019: Brandon Brooks

But even after losing Becton, the Eagles’ offensive line is still in really good shape and returns four of five starters: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson.

Becton is just the latest player from the Eagles’ Super Bowl team to leave in free agency for another team, following Milton Williams (Patriots), Josh Sweat (Cardinals), Darius Slay (Steelers; Slay was released), Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings), Oren Burks (Bengals) and Kenny Gainwell (Steelers).

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube