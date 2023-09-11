Nakobe Dean expected to miss time with foot injury suffered in opener

There’s good news and bad news about Nakobe Dean’s foot injury.

The good news is that it isn’t a season ender. The bad news is that the Eagles are reportedly going to be missing their middle linebacker for a while.

Dean is expected to miss at least a few weeks but will not require surgery, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the significance of the injury on Monday morning.

Source confirms Nakobe Dean will miss at least a few weeks and maybe more with a foot injury but it won’t require surgery pic.twitter.com/qiVtFfMk6R — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 11, 2023

Dean, 22, played 49 snaps in the Eagles’ 25-20 win in New England before exiting the game with the injury and walked into the locker room in the second half. Dean was spotted after the game in the locker room wearing a walking boot.

The Eagles came into the 2023 season extremely light at linebacker with just three off-ball ‘backers on the 53-man roster. The only two healthy ones now are Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss.

In addition to the 53-man roster, the Eagles still have veteran Nicholas Morrow and rookie Ben VanSumeren on their practice squad. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they are signing veteran Rashaan Evans to their practice squad. Remember, the Eagles have a short week before hosting the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Cunningham, who was signed on Aug. 6, started Sunday’s game next to Dean. While Elliss rotated in a bit early, he played late in the game after Dean was out. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat said Elliss and safety Reed Blankenship took over for Dean getting the defensive calls in after the injury.

If Dean is going to miss multiple weeks, it seems possible that he could land on Injured Reserve. If that happens, it would mean Dean will miss at least four weeks of action.

After what was basically a redshirt season as a third-round rookie out of Georgia last year, the Eagles came into 2023 with high hopes for Dean. They didn’t sink any significant resources into the linebacker position and let it known early that Dean was the starting MIKE linebacker with the green dot on his helmet.

Before his injury on Sunday, Dean had some ups and downs but showed a bit of promise. This injury leaves the Eagles light at a position where they already had pretty much no depth.

