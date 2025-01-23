Eagle Eye podcast: Breaking down Eagles-Commanders in NFC Championship Game

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank discuss the top storylines surrounding the Eagles ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Plus, Washington Commanders insider JP Finlay joins the show to go behind enemy lines:

0:00 - Eagles seem very relaxed ahead of NFC Championship Game

3:29 - Injury updates including Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

13:23 - Key matchups for Eagles defense against Commanders offense

28:50 - Key matchups for Eagles offense against Commanders defense

40:42 - Washington Commanders insider JP Finlay joins the pod

1:01:20 - Reviewing Eagles finalists for AP awards

1:08:24 - Answering fan questions!

1:16:18 - Predictions: Who will be in the Super Bowl?

