Eagles inactives: Jurgens active but Dickerson at center for NFC Championship Game

Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back) is officially active for the NFC Championship Game after entering the weekend listed as questionable.

But expect Landon Dickerson to start in his place at center, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jurgens is active as an emergency option.

During early pregame warmups, Jurgens tested out his injured back in front of trainers, Jeff Stoutland and Howie Roseman but looked a bit stiff and then Dickerson began to warm up at center.

To start the week of prep, Jurgens was listed as a non-participant the first two days of the week and returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

Jurgens this season started every game except Week 18 and was named a Pro Bowler in his first year as the starting center, replacing future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce. So it’ll be tough to not have him at 100 percent in this one.

On Thursday, when Jurgens missed practice, left guard Dickerson got reps at center. Dickerson will slide to center and Tyler Steen will replace him at left guard.

The Eagles’ OL will look like this today (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson. During the week, the Eagles got practice reps with this configuration. Dickerson was an All-American center his last season at Alabama.

Here are the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Tanner McKee (third QB)

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

WR Ainias Smith

CB Eli Ricks

S Lewis Cine

The Eagles on Saturday elevated LB Nicholas Morrow and FB Khari Blasingame for the second straight week. Both of them played significant roles on special teams against the Rams. Blasingame was also elevated against the Packers.

This will be Morrow’s second game since signing to the practice squad after Nakobe Dean’s season-ending knee injury. Morrow gives the Eagles special teams snaps and some depth at linebacker behind Zack Baun, Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Commanders on Saturday downgraded DT Daron Payne (knee/finger) to out on Saturday so he’s officially inactive.

