Eagles open practice window for punt returner Britain Covey

The Eagles opened the practice window Wednesday for punt returner and wide receiver Britain Covey, who’s been on Injured Reserve with a neck injury since Dec. 28.

Covey has missed four games – the last two regular-season games and the first two postseason games – so he’s now eligible to be activated off IR. This was his second stint on IR this year. He spent Sept. 24 through Nov. 23 on IR with a shoulder injury related to this neck injury.

He returned and played against the Rams and Ravens before going back on IR.

The Eagles can activate Covey at any time. He doesn’t count against the 53-man roster if he’s not activated.

Covey averaged 14.4 yards on 29 punt returns last year, 2nd-highest in the NFL behind the Patriots’ Marcus Jones, who averaged 15.7, and 2nd-highest in Eagles history, behind DeSean Jackson’s 15.2 in 2009.

His career average of 11.3 is 7th-highest among active players (minimum 50 attempts) and 4th-highest in Eagles history, behind Ernie Steele (14.7 in the 1940s), Brian Mitchell (11.7) and Darren Sproles (11.7).

In Covey’s absence, rookie Cooper DeJean has been handling punt returns and averaged an Eagles rookie-record 10.0 yards per return during the regular season, 7th-highest in the league, while also starting in the slot.

Ideally, the Eagles would prefer having Covey return punts to relieve DeJean of that responsibility. DeJean is the only rookie in the NFL to start at least eight games and serve as a full-time punt returner.

Covey was also playing significant snaps on offense early in the year before getting hurt. He played 39 offensive snaps the first three weeks of the season and caught seven passes for 34 yards.

The Eagles on Wednesday also signed tight end Nick Muse and offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the practice squad.

Muse was a 7th-round pick of the Vikings in 2022. He has one career catch for 22 yards. Erving was a 1st-round pick of the Browns in 2015, going 19th overall – one pick before Nelson Agholor. He’s played guard, center and tackle during eight seasons with the Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Panthers and Saints. He’s played in 98 games, starting 58. He spent time this year on the Texans’ and 49ers’ practice squads. Erving is the second 1st-round pick on the Eagles’ practice squad. Defensive end Charles Harris was the Dolphins’ 1st-round pick in 2017, No. 22 overall.

The Eagles also released defensive end K.J. Henry from the practice squad. He had been on the practice squad since Nov. 26. Henry was the Commanders’ 5th-round pick in 2003.

