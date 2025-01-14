Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour returns for divisional round

Another round in the playoffs calls for another bus tour!

The Road to Victory Bus returns and NBC Sports Philadelphia is hitting the road Friday before the divisional round.

We're stopping at six locations to get ready for Eagles-Rams with exclusive swag, special guests and a chance to win playoff tickets.

A look at the schedule:

•11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Fairmount Ave. (2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

•12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Temple University (1755 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA)

•1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Moorestown (111 W. Second Street, Moorestown, NJ)

•2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pitman (15 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ)

•4 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. — Collingswood (30 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ)

•5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Blue Cross River Rink (101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA)

Make sure to stick around at Blue Cross River Rink because the bus is just the start of the fun. We'll have live NBC Sports Philadelphia specials and a Live Q&A with our Eagles' experts.

