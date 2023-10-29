NFL fans, former players react to glorious A.J. Brown catch

It's redundant to say at this point but A.J. Brown is … insanely good.

Scary good.

And he's an Eagle.

Man, we are lucky.

After going five consecutive weeks with 125-plus receiving yards, he just made a catch against the Commanders to further his case as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles' offense struggled in the first half of Week 8 against Washington but a dart from Jalen Hurts found Brown in the corner of the end zone ... and the entire league is talking about it.

Fans (both of the Eagles and throughout the league). Former players. Top sports sites.

The catch is everywhere … and rightfully so.

The most glorious catch you’ll see all day … maybe all week … maybe, just maybe, all season 🤯



🎥: @NFL

pic.twitter.com/hRa4ZHv5wR — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 29, 2023

AJ Brown — I have no words left to say. pic.twitter.com/X5XLxtGbhW — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 29, 2023

AJ Brown is an alien — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 29, 2023

Aj Brown different … elite elite @1kalwaysopen_ — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) October 29, 2023

AJ BROWN JUST MADE QUITE POSSIBLY THE MOST AMAZING CATCH IN EAGLES HISTORY



THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE



AJ BROWN IS UNDENIABLY HIM!!!!



BEST WR IN FOOTBALL!! pic.twitter.com/czlRX5tsbl — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) October 29, 2023

Can we start putting AJ Brown in the top 5 wide receiver convo please!!



Maybe even top 3. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/mEbsDvEJkV — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 29, 2023

AJ BROWN HOLY SHIT!!! 😳 — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) October 29, 2023

Wow what a catch!! That’s just a great drive by Hurts getting the ball out quickly, Gainwell getting out of bounds, o line protecting up front and AJ Brown being an alien and making crazy plays — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 29, 2023

you don’t have to be a fan of the eagles but you better not EVER fix ur mouth to say AJ Brown isn’t an elite player. That man is a top 2 WR in the league, and he ain’t number 2.



Put some respect on his name. — Breezy🦅 (@YourHost_Breezy) October 29, 2023

Later in the game, Brown also made history — surpassing 125-plus receiving yards for a sixth consecutive game. This is now the longest streak in NFL history.

Thanks again, Tennessee Titans.