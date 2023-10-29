Trending
Eagles news

NFL fans, former players react to glorious A.J. Brown catch

By Brooke Destra

Share

It's redundant to say at this point but A.J. Brown is … insanely good.

Scary good.

And he's an Eagle.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Man, we are lucky.

After going five consecutive weeks with 125-plus receiving yards, he just made a catch against the Commanders to further his case as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles' offense struggled in the first half of Week 8 against Washington but a dart from Jalen Hurts found Brown in the corner of the end zone ... and the entire league is talking about it.

Fans (both of the Eagles and throughout the league). Former players. Top sports sites.

Philadelphia Eagles

Roob's Observations

Roob's Observations: Hurts magnificent, Brown makes history in win over Commanders

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown makes history in 4th quarter vs. Commanders

The catch is everywhere … and rightfully so.

Later in the game, Brown also made history — surpassing 125-plus receiving yards for a sixth consecutive game. This is now the longest streak in NFL history.

Thanks again, Tennessee Titans.

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us