Eagles fans react to the Tush Push living to see another day

IT LIVES!

That was absolutely, definitely the way we all thought this would go, right?

The Eagles' signature play gets to see another season after the Packers' proposal failed to get the 24 votes at the owners meetings.

The outcome? 22-10.

Wait … why does that number look familiar? Oh yeah!

Don't you love it when the universe does its thing? Well, the universe and Jason Kelce, of course.

I mean, when a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and Eagles legend walks into a room with every NFL owner, you have to listen to him. (Look, I don't make the rules, but if I did, it seems like they'd get passed quicker than any of the Packers' proposed ones.)

It's been a chaotic few days leading up to the ruling but now that the results are in, Eagles fans are celebrating ... and trolling (as they should).

Man, teams can't stop the Tush Push on or off the field. — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) May 21, 2025

The Green Bay Packers convincing themselves the Tush Push is why they couldn’t beat the Eagles pic.twitter.com/Gmi2qre8Pu — Katie (@KayTeeeOh) May 21, 2025

Frankie Luvu rn pic.twitter.com/EDSBLH1FRn — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) May 21, 2025

The Eagles running Tush Push on their first offensive play in the season opener against Dallas… pic.twitter.com/csK1om1c8p — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFFSN) May 21, 2025

The Tush Push lives. Good.



Now do it Week 10 @ Packers on MNF.



Do it first play of the game.



Do it 10x during the game.



Then do it last play of the game, instead of a kneel down. pic.twitter.com/Mh2BA0XPf0 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 21, 2025

if you thought Eagles fans were insufferable before just wait for how we are after every 2025 tush push now pic.twitter.com/an51yUX6VX — Bex (@BexMix_41) May 21, 2025

And push on we will pic.twitter.com/HK0kQ9LmFK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 21, 2025

Week 10 against the Packers is going to be a real treat.