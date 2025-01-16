‘Doesn't matter how it looks:' Jalen Hurts addresses uneven Eagles' passing game

Everyone else might look at just 131 passing yards, 19 consecutive offensive snaps without a completed pass, six total passing first downs and just two completed passes over 11 yards and conclude that the Eagles’ passing game was disappointing Sunday.

Jalen Hurts looks at the W and shrugs everything else off.

“Every game is different,” he said Wednesday. “I think you guys need to understand that I don't play the game for anything other than to win. And my role in each game will be different. And the approach in each game is different. And you just want to go out there and do your job and take advantage of opportunities.

“I think some things are magnified a little bit more because there's less opportunity in certain areas. Ultimately, it's about winning the game. We're talking about playoff football.”

The Eagles are now 4-0 this year when Hurts throws for less than 135 yards, and even though 19 plays without a completed pass isn’t ideal, the bottom line is that a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley and a limited dose of throwing the ball has worked so far.

Can you beat the Lions at Ford Field throwing 20 times? Probably not. Can you beat the Packers or Rams at the Linc with that approach? The Eagles believe so.

Clearly, the passing game can be sharper than it was in the win over the Packers, but Hurts didn’t turn the ball over, threw two touchdown passes and made some big throws when he had to.

“I mean, I think there (were) some opportunities,” he said. “There's always going to be something that you want back, which you could have done or taken advantage of. Ultimately, I think we all made plays when we needed to the most and I think that's what matters.”

Hurts spoke of how every day is a learning experience and emphasized how important those lessons are to him, even now in his fifth season and fourth year in the playoffs.

“It's been a journey and it's been a great journey of just evolving,” he said. “You know, I was just talking to Tanner (McKee) and telling him how fortunate I am to be able to learn as much ball as I've been able to learn. With the different faces that I've been with.

"You guys heard me talk about continuity so much. However, there's a (flip) side to (having numerous offensive coordinators) and there's an appreciation there to be able to take in as much knowledge as I can, and I think that helps me and furthers my knowledge in the game.

“It truly is about winning. It truly is about winning. It doesn't matter how it looks. Winning and losing success and failures are relative to the person. Winning as a team is what's important to me.”

Hurts goes into the Rams game riding three straight postseason games with a passer rating of 100 or better and a streak of 158 consecutive passes without an interception, the 7th-longest streak in NFL history.

With a win Sunday, Hurts joins Donovan McNabb as the second Eagles quarterback to reach multiple NFC Championship Games and the 13th to get to two before his 27th birthday.

When he starts Sunday, he’ll become the 10th quarterback in history to start seven playoff games before his 27th birthday.

“You have these special opportunities and you definitely want to take advantage of them,” he said. “I always think it comes down to just how am I learning from my moments, my experiences, and applying them to the next opportunity.

“So I think that's why I am in an improvement mindset and just trying to take steps every day. I think this team is at that same place. There's no complacency. There's no lack of hunger. It's just taking it one day at a time and just doing it.”

