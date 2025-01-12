Eagles inactives: All 22 starters playing against Packers

The No. 2-seeded Eagles will have all 22 starters in uniform as they host the No. 7-seeded Packers in the wild card round on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Jalen Hurts will make his return after missing two games with a concussion. The Eagles will also have A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith (back), who both missed some practice time during the week. During the regular season, the Eagles had just three full games with Brown, Smith and Dallas Goedert but they will have all three for this game today.

This will be the fourth game this season with all 22 starters available, following the season opener against the Packers, against the Browns in Week 6 and against the Commanders in Week 11.

Here are the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Tanner McKee (third QB)

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

WR Ainias Smith

CB Eli Ricks

S Lewis Cine

The only player ruled out on the injury report this week was Keegan, who missed practice all week with an illness. He had been inactive in every game but the regular season finale this year. After putting Jack Driscoll on IR this week, the Eagles signed Brett Toth from the practice squad. He is active.

The Eagles on Saturday elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and receiver Parris Campbell from the practice squad. Both are active. Those two were elevated the maximum three times in the regular season but players can be elevated an unlimited amount of times in the playoffs.

During the week, the Eagles managed both Brown and Smith with their injuries. Brown was limited on Wednesday, DNP on Thursday and full on Friday. Smith missed practice on Friday but was not given a game status. The Eagles should have an advantage against the Packers’ corners in this game, especially because Green Bay is without top corner Jaire Alexander.

If the Eagles win on Sunday, we’ll have to wait and see who they will host next week. It’ll be either the (3) Buccaneers, (4) Rams or (5) Vikings. The Lions will host the lowest seed remaining and the Eagles, if they advance, would host the second-lowest seed.

