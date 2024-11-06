Nick Sirianni explains why Eagles were silent at NFL trade deadline

The roster Wednesday looked exactly the same as the roster Tuesday.

Howie Roseman has generally been active at the trade deadline. From Jay Ajayi in 2017 to Golden Tate in 2018 to Robert Quinn in 2022 to Kevin Byard in 2023, Roseman has been aggressive trying to improve the Eagles’ roster.

With mixed results.

But this year’s trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the Eagles standing pat.

Which considering the payoff the Eagles got for Quinn, Avery and Tate is probably a good thing.

On Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said the reason they didn’t make a move is simple.

They didn’t need to.

“I think that'd be a good question for Howie,” Sirianni said. “I know you don't get him (to talk to him) until the end of the year.

“But speaking on my end of it, I really, really feel really strongly about our team and where we are when talking through all those different things. I just feel so strongly about our team and how he's done a great job of building it to date that it didn't feel like at that time there was anything to do.”

The Eagles also don’t have a ton of picks in the 2025 draft. They traded a 3rd-rounder to Washington in August for Jahan Dotson, leaving them with 1st- and 2nd-round picks, the worst of two 3rd-round picks, one 4th and three 5th-round selections.

But more importantly, there isn’t an area of clear need that would have made it worth it to give up a pick for a guy who may not produce.

The Eagles are 6-2, they’ve won four straight games and they’re 6th in the NFL in offense and 3rd in defense heading to Dallas Sunday to face the Cowboys.

They certainly don’t need a quarterback, tight end, running back or offensive lineman, and they already traded a Day 2 pick for a wide receiver. On defense, they’re set in the secondary, their linebackers are playing lights out and the guys up front have been outstanding lately.

There were guys available but when you match the need with what it would take to acquire someone, it didn’t add up.

“I feel really good about the people that we have here,” Sirianni said. “I feel strong about the starters at the positions and the depth (at those) positions, so that speaks for the work that Howie and his staff have done from the draft till now.”

