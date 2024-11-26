Nick Sirianni explains why Eagles still need Brandon Graham even after injury

Brandon Graham’s season is over but that doesn’t mean he’s done contributing to the 2024 Eagles.

The longest-tenured member of the team suffered a torn triceps on Sunday night in Los Angeles, which could be the end of his 15-year career. But head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday outlined just how much Graham means to the team.

And how much he’ll still mean to the team down the stretch.

“Everybody in every workplace needs a Brandon Graham,” Sirianni said on a videoconference Tuesday afternoon. “His energy is contagious. You can’t get around him and not, if you’re having a bad day and get around him, he can turn your day positive. Obviously, the players speaks for itself and the play on the field, he’s having a great year.

“But just can’t say enough about him as a leader, as a captain, as a teammate. And I’ve said this a bunch, when I first got the head coaching job, to have and [Fletcher Cox] Jason [Kelce] and Lane [Johnson] and BG, to have four guys who were 10+ year Eagles on the offensive and defensive line, it really made the transition from coordinator to head coach a lot easier because of who they are as captains and people. And BG is right there at the top of the list. Means a lot to me and can’t say enough good things about BG.”

Graham, 36, previously said this season was his final in the NFL but after the injury he wasn’t sure what the extended future holds. In the short-term, he still plans on being around the team as much as possible.

As a six-time captain and the longest-tenured athlete in the city, Graham’s leadership has been vital to the organization. He embodies what Jeffrey Lurie wants it to mean to be an Eagle.

At his locker on Sunday night, just after he confirmed that his season was over, Graham was already vowing to be there for his teammates as much as he could the rest of the season.

“We’ll sure as heck miss him,” Sirianni said. “I know one thing about BG is that the play speaks for itself, the leadership is very special. His leadership is very special. And BG is going to be around and he’s going to be still leading. I know that man can lead when he’s on the field, when he’s off the field, no matter what. And I’m excited that we still have his leadership and everything that he feeds this football team. But bummed for Brandon.”

During his four years as head coach, Sirianni tries to make sure that his injured players are included as much as possible even when they can’t play. It’s why he has previously put the numbers of players out for the season on his visor and it’s why he tries to have them around the team as much as possible in meetings and at games.

Sirianni said having injured players travel and being on the sideline for games is on a case-to-case basis. Basically, the team wants to make sure it’s safe to have those players travel and to be around live action because they don’t want them to suffer any further injuries.

In Graham’s case, Sirianni said he wasn’t sure just yet. But if he has his way, Graham will be out there.

“I sure as heck hope so. We need him. I need him. The team needs him,” Sirianni said. “Because Brandon Graham affects the team way more than just on the field. You guy know him. Because of the person he is, because of the captain he is, because of the teammate he is. His enthusiasm and love for football and love for his teammates is infectious. Everybody in every workplace, I hope and wish that they have a Brandon Graham available to them. It brings up everybody every single day and that is a special, special quality that Brandon Graham has.

“Even if they say that he might not be able to go on the sideline, I will be lobbying with everything I have to make sure that he can. I’ll do my best to protect him on the sideline if the ball gets anywhere close to him.”

