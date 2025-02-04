Nick Sirianni gets a surprise kiss from Ochocinco at the Superdome

Nick Sirianni was interrupted at the podium to receive a kiss on the head from Chad Johnson.

Yes. On the most important media day in sports, there's a sign of affection given to the Eagles' head coach.

Sirianni looked confused until he realized who had joined him at the podium. Then, the two laughed and exchanged a bro-hug.

Sirianni and Johnson have not crossed paths professionally, so it seems their buddy-buddy relationship has blossomed more recently ... perhaps in this very city.

Not even a month ago, Sirianni was an audience member at Jason Kelce's late night show taping in Philadelphia. That same episode, Chad Johnson was a featured guest on set. Their banter was hilarious.

During the taping, Kelce asked Johnson how many snaps he had left if he had the chance to play.

Johnson responded, "45. And all I need like third downs. Just put me on third down ... I just know I can get open consistently every time."

Later in the taping, Johnson yelled all the way from the studio set to Sirianni, who was seated on the balcony level. Johnson jokingly said, "Hey, if you need some legs, fresh legs, call me."

Well, it seems Sirianni tried.

Monday night at the Superdome, as Johnson retreated from his hug, Sirianni told him, "I was trying to call you. Yeah I tried to, I never could get your number though."

