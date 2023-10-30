Sirianni updates Carter, Jurgens, Calcaterra injuries

Nick Sirianni provided a bit of somewhat encouraging news on Jalen Carter and Cam Jurgens, two guys the Eagles could surely use when they face the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

Carter, the Eagles’ star rookie defensive tackle, left the game against the Commanders Sunday with a back injury and didn’t return. He played only 17 of 72 snaps in the Eagles' 38-31 win.

Jurgens, their starting right guard, is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this Sunday after missing four games with a foot injury.

The Eagles, 7-1, face the Cowboys Sunday at the Linc and then after a bye they have the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Those six opponents are a combined 31-13.

Carter has been outstanding this year and the Eagles certainly missed his presence after he left the game against Washington. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 2nd-highest among all interior linemen this year, behind only Dexter Lawrence of the Giants, a Pro Bowler last year.

Sirianni rarely comments about injuries or discusses when players might return, but he did seem optimistic about Carter.

“Jalen feels better today, I'll say that,” Sirianni said. “And again, we want to get him out in the field to see where he is, but he feels better today. That's a tribute to him getting in here and getting treatment and also our trainers.”

Carter leads all NFL rookies with 3 ½ sacks and five tackles for loss and is third with six quarterback hits.

As for Jurgens, he’s missed the Eagles’ last four games after getting hurt in the first Commanders game. He was replaced by Sua Opeta with the exception of six snaps this past Sunday, when rookie Tyler Steen played right guard when Opeta got banged up.

Although the Eagles went 3-1 with him out of the lineup, their rushing offense really took a downward dive.

The Eagles averaged 165 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry with Jurgens in the lineup and 99 yards and 3.4 yards per carry in his absence.

The Eagles can open Jurgens’ practice window at any time and then they’ll have 21 days to either activate him (or place him on season-ending IR, which won’t happen).

“He's done a good job of rehabbing with the trainers,” Sirianni said. “I just can't say enough about our trainers and our strength staff and doctors that we have. So he's done a good job of getting himself in position to see if he can play this week.

“Obviously, there's a lot that has to go on this week for us to feel comfortable with that. And so we're hopeful. That doesn't mean I'm … saying one way or the other. I don't know. But we're hopeful that he can start practicing this week. But we'll see.”

The Eagles’ other injury concern is tight end Grant Calcaterra, who suffered a concussion Sunday and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

This is especially concerning because Calcaterra suffered three concussions while he was playing at Oklahoma and actually retired from football after the 2019 season. But after being advised that he could safely return to football, he spent the 2021 season at SMU and caught 38 passes for 465 yards and four TDs.

The Eagles drafted him in the sixth round last year. He played 227 offensive snaps last year and caught five passes for 81 yards last year but doesn’t have a catch this year and has played only 53 snaps.

Sirianni said the Eagles will be extra careful with Calcaterra because of his past concussion history.

“Obviously, every person that has a head injury, we want to give the ultimate care to,” Sirianni said. “That's something we'll never mess around with. Their long-term health is more important to me than winning a football game.

“And so with him … and his history, we're going to do our due diligence like we do with every player. And to be quite honest with you and then some just because of his history and because we care about our guys. And so we'll see where that is.”