Trending
Eagles news

Not so fast — Karl Scott reportedly not joining Eagles staff after all

After a report that Karl Scott was expected to join the Eagles coaching staff, it sounds like that's not happening after all.

By Dave Zangaro

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Earlier this week, a report from NFL Network indicated that the Eagles were set to hire Seahawks assistant Karl Scott to coach their defensive backs.

Not so fast.

Apparently, Scott is staying in Seattle instead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 38-year-old Scott is now expected to remain with the Seahawks and work under new head coach Mike MacDonald, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported on Thursday morning.

The news of Scott reportedly expected to join the Eagles staff was included in a report about Clint Hurtt. The former Seahawks’ defensive coordinator has been tapped as the Eagles’ next defensive line coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

While Hurtt was the headline of that report based on his status as a former defensive coordinator, Scott seemed like an impressive hire as well. During his time with the Seahawks, Scott has coached some really good young defensive backs like Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and more.

NFL

Washington Commanders 29 mins ago

Commanders to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach: Sources

Eagles news 5 hours ago

Kelce gives his perspective on Sirianni's changing role as Eagles head coach

Scott joined the Seahawks staff in 2022 and previously coached DBs with the Vikings in 2021 and was with Alabama from 2018-2020, working under legendary coach Nick Saban.

Without Scott, the Eagles will need to keep searching for a defensive backs coach. D.K. McDonald held that position in 2023 after former DBs coach Dennard Wilson left to join the Ravens. Wilson has reportedly been hired as the Titans next defensive coordinator after a year in Baltimore.

Assuming Hurtt is still coming to Philly as the D-line coach, he’s the only known position coach on that side of the ball so far under Vic Fangio. The Eagles reportedly interviewed former NFL defensive coordinators Joe Barry and Mike Caldwell for the linebackers coach position.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us