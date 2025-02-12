14 offensive coordinator candidates for Eagles to consider in 2025

The Eagles are getting pretty used to this.

After just one season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, a season that resulted in a Super Bowl championship, Kellen Moore is leaving to be the Saints head coach. It’s a move the Eagles knew was coming but it now means they’re going into 2025 searching for their fourth offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni in five years

Sirianni began his tenure with Shane Steichen for two years and then Steichen was hired by the Colts. Then a year of Brian Johnson, who was fired. Then a year of Moore, who was hired by the Saints.

Here are some potential candidates to replace Moore going into the 2025 season:

Internal

Kevin Patullo: The top internal candidate is clearly passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo, who has been Sirianni’s right-hand man in Philadelphia. Patullo even arrived with Sirianni on a jet when they first got to Philly. While the last internal hire didn’t work well (Johnson was fired after one year), Patullo is considered to be a strong candidate for this gig and would at least offer a sense of stability for a team coming off a Super Bowl win. It would make sense if Sirianni fights for Patullo to get the job.

External

Marcus Brady: Sirianni also has a ton of familiarity with Marcus Brady, who joined the Eagles during the 2022 season as an offensive consultant after getting fired by the Colts and stayed on as a senior offensive assistant in 2023. Brady is the Chargers’ passing game coordinator under Jim Harbaugh but would likely leave for an OC job again, It was actually Brady who replaced Sirianni as the OC in Indianapolis under Frank Reich when Sirianni took the Eagles job.

Jim Caldwell: If the Eagles want to find their Vic Fangio of the offense — an older coach who isn’t trying to climb the ladder — then 70-year-old Jim Caldwell could be a fit. He has been a senior assistant with the Panthers the last couple years but is a former NFL head coach with the Lions and Colts and has been around the NFL game for a long time.

Ken Dorsey: Ken Dorsey actually just got hired by the Cowboys to be a passing game specialist under Brian Schottenheimer so maybe he wouldn’t jump ship already. But the Eagles’ job is a more attractive one. Dorsey shares some similarities with Moore. Both former quarterbacks who have previously been offensive coordinators who were at one point on the fast track to becoming head coaches. Dorsey was the Bills’ OC from 2022-23 and the Browns’ OC in 2024.

David Girardi: If you want the Eagles’ next OC to have a ton of experience, David Girardi isn’t the answer. But he’s been working under Andy Reid in Kansas City since 2018 and has been their QBs coach, working with Patrick Mahomes since 2023. Girardi is still just 35 and is looking like a guy who will become another branch on the Reid coaching tree.

Jerrod Johnson: Last year when the Eagles were searching for a new OC, they interviewed three people: Moore, Kliff Kingsbury and Jerrod Johnson. Johnson is sticking in Houston as the QBs coach even after they fired OC Bobby Slowik. The Texans hired Nick Caley, who might have been a strong candidate for the Eagles’ job but the timing didn’t work out. Back to Johnson: While the Texans didn’t have a great offensive season and while C.J. Stroud regressed a bit, Johnson was intriguing enough for the Eagles to talk to him a year ago. He needs to be on this list again.

Mike LaFleur: While Mike LaFleur is already technically an offensive coordinator with the Rams, he’s coaching under Sean McVay, who is still the play-caller. That’s the unique thing the Eagles’ job has to offer: The chance to call plays. LaFleur is the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Byron Leftwich: A few years ago, everyone thought Byron Leftwich would soon be a head coach but it hasn’t worked out that way. The former NFL QB was fired by the Bucs after the 2022 season and hasn’t had a job the last two years. But he has been public that he wants to get back into coaching.

Thad Lewis: A former NFL quarterback, Lewis was actually with the Eagles as a player under Chip Kelly in 2015. He began his coaching career under Kelly at UCLA in 2018 but has been with the Buccaneers since 2020. He has been the QBs coach in Tampa the last two years and helped Baker Mayfield to have the two best years of his NFL career.

Tee Martin: Another quarterbacks coach, Tee Martin has held that job in Baltimore since 2023 and has helped Lamar Jackson to become the back-to-back first-team All-Pro quarterback.

Josh McCown: The Eagles already really like Josh McCown, who was with them in 2019-2020 at the tail end of his very long NFL playing career as a quarterback. McCown was a quarterbacks coach with the Panthers in 2023 and with the Vikings in 2024. With the Vikings, he helped Sam Darnold have a really strong season before a playoff collapse. It seems like just a matter of time before McCown becomes an OC.

Jeff Nixon: After a season at Syracuse, Nixon could be ready to get back into the NFL. The Texans actually interviewed him before landing on Nick Caley. Nixon was a coaching assistant under Andy Reid in Philly from 2007-10. And in 2023, he coached Saquon Barkley with the Giants.

Doug Pederson: This dynamic would admittedly be a little strange. Could you really have the Eagles’ first Super Bowl-winning head coach working under the second Super Bowl-winning head coach? I don’t know. But Pederson has always been a good offensive mind and play-caller. He has a ton of experience and probably won’t get another opportunity to be a head coach after getting fired in Jacksonville. Maybe Pederson won’t want to coach again but it’s intriguing to think about a return to Philly.

Frank Reich: Another possible return? Frank Reich was Pederson’s offensive coordinator in 2017 before coaching in Indianapolis and Carolina. He’s probably not getting another head coaching job and is extremely close with Sirianni. Reich hired Sirianni as his OC in Indianapolis and the two have a good relationship.

