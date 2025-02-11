What to Know The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy with a parade from South Philadelphia to Center City to the museum district on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the Birds will board floats for Friday's parade up Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

SEPTA is offering service to a limited number of stations throughout it's system Friday.

Philadelphia public schools and courts are going to be closed Friday.

NBC10 will be streaming the entire World Champions Parade and ceremony on air, on this page, in app and on streaming platforms on Feb. 14 starting at 10 a.m.

This Valentine's Day, Philadelphia has a date with the 53 best football players in the NFL as the Super Bowl-champion Eagles parade through Philadelphia with the Lombardi Trophy.

Fans should don their finest (kelly or midnight) green, because the Birds just put a ring on it by destroying the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With a victory celebration parade set to be held on Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, here's our guide to everything you'll need to know before you go, especially if you plan on taking SEPTA to an from the celebration:

When is the parade? 💚

The parade kicks off (see what we did there?) from Lincoln Financial Field at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Philadelphia officials said. The championship ceremony is set to run from 1 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

What's the Eagles World Champions Parade route? 🦅

The buses and floats carrying the Birds and the Lombardi Trophy will go along Pattison Avenue to South Broad Street.

The parade route then goes north on Broad Street to City Hall, where the vehicles carrying head coach Nick Sirianni, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, Eagles defensive legend Brandon Graham and the rest of the Birds will go around the western side of City Hall and up 15th Street before rolling along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

NBC10 The route for the Philadelphia Eagles World Champions Parade.

Folks should be able to see the players, coaches and mascot Swoop along the route.

Be sure to wear comfortable shoes as most people will need to do some walking to get to or from the parade route and/or ceremony, especially with the most centralized SEPTA stations closed.

Want a free SEPTA ride to Eagles' Super Bowl parade? Kevin Hart's tequila has you covered 🚇

SEPTA is urging people to ride its subway lines into South Philadelphia and Center City for the parade.

"Your best bets for getting to-and-from the parade route are the Market-Frankford Line [L] or Broad Street Line [B]," SEPTA said on its website. "Service will run every 6-to-8 minutes starting at approximately 5 am, providing frequent service throughout the day."

SEPTA announced that riders on both the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will ride for free thanks to Gran Coramino, Philadelphia native Kevin Hart's tequila brand.

The free rides continue after the parade, so SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer suggested people hang out and enjoy something to eat or drink before heading home.

"Regular fares will apply to all services besides the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines," SEPTA said.

What's the rest of SEPTA's transportation plan? 🚉

"Bring your Valentine to the parade and celebrate safely and ride SEPTA," Sauer said at Tuesday's news conference announcing parade plans.

SEPTA said that only a limited number of stations throughout its train, trolley and Regional Rail lines will be open on Friday.

"This is a great benefit for riders, and it also helps with safety and crowd flow by making boarding trains easier," SEPTA said.

Major hubs like the Fern Rock Transpiration Center, 69th Street Transportation Center, Frankford Transportation Center, NRG Station (at the Sports Complex), 30th Street Station and Jefferson Station are set to be open Friday. However, City Hall Station and busy Suburban Station won't be open. "Regional Rail lines will run on limited, modified service from 4:30 am through 10:50 pm," SEPTA said.

See the map below for details and click here to get the Regional Rail schedule for your line.

Folks can park at SEPTA stations on the outskirts of the city and in the suburbs, but those lots might fill up.

Folks taking trolleys and buses should be sure to have their Key Cards charged up or be prepared to pay through credit, debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay, SEPTA said.

Riding Regional Rail? Be sure to prepay.

"Regional Rail fares cannot be purchased on the day of the parade, so please load up your Key Card or purchase a pass ahead of time," SEPTA said.

Will SEPTA buses be running? 🚍

SEPTA bus routes on and around Broad Street will begin to be detoured starting late on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, SEPTA said.

Coming from South Jersey for the parade?

Limited PATCO service connecting South Jersey to Center City will be available starting as early as 4 a.m., SEPTA said.

"From 6 am to 1 pm, Westbound (towards Philadelphia) trains only stop at Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, City Hall and 9/10 & Locust stations," SEPTA said. "There will be no Eastbound service during this time."

Special eastbound p.m. PATCO service goes into effect toward New Jersey after 2 p.m., SEPTA said.

Is school open on Friday? 🚸

The School District of Philadelphia has canceled classes on Feb. 14, 2025, to give children and staff time to attend the parade.

All schools and administrative offices will be CLOSED on Friday, February 14, 2025, for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration. Learn more: https://t.co/TpRbxIKaE1 #PHLed #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/zm4GIARTvI — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 11, 2025

Private schools and suburban school districts will need to determine if they will remain open or close for the parade.

Philadelphia courts will also be closed Friday ahead of the long President's Day weekend.

Don't want to hassle with coming downtown? NBC10 has you covered in app, on air and streaming 📺

Parade will be shown live in its entirety and streamed on NBC10, NBC10.com and our streaming platforms starting with the preshow at 10 a.m.

NBC 10 Philadelphia News, our 24/7 streaming channel, is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and Amazon Prime Video.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC 10 Philadelphia app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC10.com.

How is Philadelphia communicating safety updates with residents and visitors? 📱

Philadelphia is hoping people will sign up for free text updates for the #EaglesParade.

"Text READYEAGLES (one word/no space) to 888777 to receive free text alerts from our ReadyPhiladelphia Alert and Warning program," the city said on social media.

However you watch it, we will all be loving our Eagles on Valentine's Day 2025. Go Birds!

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.