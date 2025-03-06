Position-by-position look at 2025 Eagles offense before free agency

The NFL offseason will ramp up early next week with the start of free agency when the negotiating window opens on Monday at noon.

The new league year will begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Eagles are projected to have just under $22 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, when the league year begins. They aren’t expected to be major players in free agency this offseason.

Here’s a position-by-position look on the offensive side of the ball:

Quarterback

Under contract: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Pending free agents: n/a

Need level: Low

Thoughts and options: Hurts is coming off an MVP in Super Bowl LIX and is still under contract through the 2028 season. The Eagles don’t need to touch that contract this year but they will never shy away from getting ahead of deals. The big question here is whether or not both Pickett and McKee will be back for 2025 or of the Eagles would be willing to trade one of them for the right return. Pickett is entering the final year of his rookie contract as a first-round pick with the Steelers and McKee has two years left on his rookie contract as a sixth-round pick. McKee looked really good in limited action and would probably be just fine as the Eagles’ backup in 2025.

Running back

Under contract: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols

Pending free agents: Kenny Gainwell

Need level: Low

Thoughts and options: We’ll see what happens with Gainwell in free agency. He had a good four-year run with the Eagles as a backup to Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley. The Eagles would obviously love to have Gainwell back in 2025 but if he gets a contract from another team to either be the guy or has a shot of being more involved, that would likely be enough to sign him. If not, Shipley showed some good signs in limited action as a rookie and the Eagles would have to feel comfortable with a second-year, fourth-round pick being the top backup behind Barkley. It’s hard to see the Eagles spending any kind of significant money on a RB2 after already giving Barkley a big extension and raise this offseason.

Tight end

Under contract: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse

Pending free agents: C.J. Uzomah

Need level: Medium

Thoughts and options: While Goedert is technically under contract for the 2025 season, it’s the final year of his deal and he turned 30 in January. It seems like there might need to be some sort of resolution with Goedert before the start of the 2025 season. After that, the Eagles still have Calcaterra, who performed well in Goedert’s absence in 2024. But do the Eagles feel confident that Calcaterra could be a TE1? He doesn’t offer the same type of versatility that Goedert does. Tight end could be a position the Eagles attack in the draft instead of spending in free agency.

Receiver

Under contract: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Danny Gray, Elijah Cooks

Pending free agents: Parris Campbell, Britain Covey (RFA)

Need level: Low

Thoughts and options: The Eagles will bring back their top trio of Brown, Smith and Dotson for 2025, which means there’s not much reason to go shopping for a receiver in free agency this year. The Eagles likely won’t tender Covey but should be open to bringing him back once he’s an unrestricted free agent. After those top three, the Eagles have a couple of developmental players in Wilson and Smith; the team should be excited to watch them in training camp.

Offensive line

Under contract: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard, Brett Toth, Laekin Vakalahi

Pending free agents: Mekhi Becton, Fred Johnson, Le’Raven Clark, Jack Driscoll

Need level: Medium

Thoughts and options: The Eagles’ first order of business is to figure out whether or not they are going to pay Becton. He didn’t sign with them until after the 2024 draft and was expected to be a backup swing tackle. But the Eagles gave Becton a shot at right guard and he played really well. The problem is that the Eagles already have big contract for three starters on the OL and the Cam Jurgens extension shouldn’t be far behind. So can they really afford to pay all five offensive linemen? They also have decisions to make about Fred Johnson and Driscoll, who are both free agents and have been solid backups. The Eagles won’t be able to spend big in free agency but keep an eye on Isaac Seumalo. The former Eagle could be a cap casualty in Pittsburgh. Signing players who get released doesn’t affect the comp pick formula and the Eagles don’t mind reunions, especially on the offensive line.

