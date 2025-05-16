Ranking every opposing quarterback on Eagles' 2025 schedule

As they get ready to defend their Super Bowl title, the Eagles have a tough schedule in 2025.

And they’ll have to face some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here’s a ranking of all 14 the Eagles will see this season:

1. Josh Allen

Week 17 in Buffalo

The Eagles won’t play the NFL’s reigning MVP until Dec. 28 but that should be a fun battle in the elements in Buffalo. Allen, 28, wasn’t the first-team All-Pro quarterback in 2024 but he was named MVP. Allen in 2024 completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. While he was as dangerous as ever, Allen cut down on his interceptions last season, posting a career-low INT rate of 1.2%. In addition to his ability through the air, Allen continues to be a mobile quarterback. He rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Allen played well in the playoffs but the Chiefs are still in his way. Allen has yet to get to a Super Bowl and the Chiefs have ended his season four times in the playoffs.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Week 2 in Kansas City

Statistically speaking, 2024 was a down year for Mahomes, who failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since becoming a starter in 2018. In the regular season, Mahomes completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,928 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions but still led the Chiefs to a 15-2 record and the top seed in the AFC. His numbers in the first two playoff games — against the Texans and Bills — were unspectacular again but the Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LIX to face the Eagles. In the Super Bowl, Mahomes didn’t have a chance. He was sacked six times for the first time in his NFL career and was constantly under pressure as the Eagles easily defeated Kansas City 40-22 to earn their second Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL every season and at 29 years old is still in his prime. You could also make the case he should be ahead of Allen.

3. Jayden Daniels

Week 16 in Washington, Week 18 in Philly

The NFL’s No. 2 pick won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game as a wild card team. It was a fantastic first season for the young QB. Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. But it was his dual-threat ability that made him so dangerous. He rushed for 891 yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie. In his first two playoff games, Daniels showed the stage wasn’t too big for him. He led the Commanders to wins over the Buccaneers and the Lions. In those games, he completed just under 70% of his passes with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while rushing for 87 yards. But in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles beat up on the Commanders, winning 55-23. Daniels led the Commanders on an 18-play field goal drive to start that game and then Saquon Barkley took a handoff 60 yards to the house and the Eagles never looked back.

4. Matthew Stafford

Week 3 in Philly

While he’s 37 now, Stafford is still playing at a high level as we saw in the divisional round game against the Rams in the playoffs. It’s as close as the Eagles came to their run ending in 2024 before Jalen Carter saved the season. Stafford in that game completed under 60% of his passes but threw for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s still a really dangerous passer in that Rams offense and has the ability to pick apart any defense in the NFL. Stafford was criminally underrated early in his career but has earned his shine in LA. In 2024, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. After the Rams started off slow last year, they really charged hard into the playoffs and Stafford was a big reason why. In the regular season, Stafford has faced the Eagles seven times; he’s 4-3 with a 14-1 TD-to-INT rate.

5. Jordan Love

Week 10 in Green Bay

The 26-year-old Love enters his third season as a starter in 2025 after a bit of a down year statistically in 2024. He still completed 63% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions but his numbers were better in 2023 and the Packers made it to the divisional round in ’23. Last year, the Eagles beat Love and the Packers in the opener in Brazil and again in the wild card round. In that wild card round game, Love was 20/33 for 212 yards and was picked off three times — one each from Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun. He needs to take a step forward in 2025.

6. Justin Herbert

Week 14 in Los Angeles

It’s getting tougher and tougher for the Herbert defenders out there. He’s as talented as any quarterback in the NFL but he has been to the playoffs just once and has an 0-2 record. Against the Texans in last year’s playoffs, Herbert completed just 14 of 32 passes and threw four (!) interceptions; his passer rating was 40.9. But the Eagles will see Herbert in December and not in the playoffs. And Herbert has been a really good regular season quarterback. In 2024, he threw for 3,870 yards with 23 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions — his lowest INT% of his career.

7. Jared Goff

Week 11 in Philly

The four-time Pro Bowler has been on a run in that high-flying Lions offense. He has thrown for over 4,400 yards in three straight seasons and had his best year in 2024. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 4,629 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Does he get some help from the fast turf at Ford Field? Sure. Did it help to have Ben Johnson as his OC? Sure. But Goff does exactly what the Lions need him to do and puts up big numbers. But in the divisional round game, Goff threw three interceptions and had a passer rating of just 59.7 in a loss to the Commanders. He threw just six INTs all season at Ford Field in the regular season.

8. Baker Mayfield

Week 4 in Tampa Bay

The former No. 1 overall pick has resurrected his career the last couple of seasons in Tampa. In 2024, he was a Pro Bowler, throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Is he the best quarterback in the NFL? No. But Mayfield has been solid and plays with a ton of grit. The Eagles actually played in Tampa in Week 4 last year and Mayfield led the Bucs to a 33-16 win. In that game, he threw for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. While the Eagles beat Mayfield during the 2023 regular season, he ended their season that year in the wild card round with a 3-touchdown performance.

9. Dak Prescott

Week 1 in Philly, Week 12 in Dallas

Prescott is 31 now and coming off a season that ended after just eight games. Prescott needed surgery to repair his hamstring. Before that injury, Prescott led the Cowboys to a 3-5 record and had 11 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Interceptions have been a problem for Prescott, who had 15 of them in 12 games in 2022 and 9 in 17 games in 2023. He’s had an up-and-down career but at his best, Prescott is a good quarterback. In 2025, the Cowboys added George Pickens, who should pair nicely (on the field) with CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys a solid 1-2 punch. In 13 career games against the Eagles, Prescott has a 9-4 record but he has missed a lot of games against the Birds in recent seasons.

10. Geno Smith

Week 15 in Philly

The 34-year-old veteran has reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Smith will be running Chip Kelly’s offense for the Raiders in 2025. Smith was once thought to be a bust before saving his career in Seattle. He was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023 and had another productive year in 2024. Last season, Smith led the Seahawks to a 10-7 record, throwing for 4,320 yards with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders in March. There’s a limited ceiling with Smith but will give the Raiders some stability.

11. Bo Nix

Week 5 in Philly

The Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12 pick last year and he put together an impressive rookie season. Nix, 25, started all 17 games, completing 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. It was a solid season but there were still plenty of times that Nix looked like a rookie in 2024. He might not have a super high ceiling but Nix will probably get better in Year 2 in the NFL and in Year 2 with veteran coach Sean Payton. And he just has to do his job with that talented defense in Denver.

12. Russell Wilson

Week 6 in New York, Week 8 in Philly

It seems likely that Wilson will at least begin the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter. But the Giants also have Jameis Winston and first-round rookie Jaxson Dart on their roster. So there’s a chance that Wilson will see the bench at some point as the Giants fight their way through the NFL’s toughest schedule. Wilson might still be a Hall of Famer but he’s 36 now and just isn’t a great player anymore. He started 11 games for the Steelers last season and was OK but Pittsburgh was willing to let him leave and they don’t even really have a quarterback right now.

13. Caleb Williams

Week 13 in Philly

The No. 1 overall pick form the 2024 draft started all 17 games for the Bears, who finished with a 5-12 record. He completed 62.5% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. It’ll be fun to watch his development this year with new head coach Ben Johnson, who worked wonders with Jared Goff. Williams is supremely talented but has to put it all together. Maybe he’ll finally have that chance with a new head coach in Chicago.

14. J.J. McCarthy

Week 7 in Minnesota

We had to put McCarthy at the very bottom of this list because he hasn’t yet taken an NFL snap. The No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft tore his meniscus in the preseason and needed season-ending surgery. With McCarthy sidelined, Sam Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record before an ugly end to the 2024 season. The Vikings were crushed 27-9 by the Rams in the wild card round and Darnold walked as a free agent, opening the door for McCarthy to take over. We’ll see how McCarthy fares but he’s in a good position with plenty of talent around him in Minnesota.