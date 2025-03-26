5 remaining free agents who could be fits for Eagles

The first couple waves of free agency have passed and the Eagles signed a bunch of players.

While they weren’t big spenders in free agency, the Eagles did add players after the new league year began and with Howie Roseman, they’re never really done. Roseman always says the talent acquisition phase doesn’t really end until the trade deadline.

After a couple weeks of free agency, there are still some talented players on the street. Here are five who could fit with the Eagles:

S Justin Simmons

Simmons is 31 now and his days of being a Pro Bowler and All-Pro are likely behind him. But he still started 16 games with the Falcons last year and played at a relatively high level. When the Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator last year, it was natural to think they’d go get a bunch of his former players. After all, that’s what happened in 2016 when the Eagles hired veteran DC Jim Schwartz. But that didn’t happen with Fangio. So it’s unclear how much Simmons’ history with Fangio and DBs coach Christian Parker from their time together in Denver really matters. But Simmons has spoken about his interest in reuniting and the Eagles have a need at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.

Another key element here is that Simmons last offseason didn’t sign with the Falcons until August and is probably in no rush to make a decision as to where he’ll play the 10th season of his NFL career. It would make sense if Simmons wants to watch the draft and then make his decision based on situation. And that would likely be fine with the Eagles, who have been playing the compensatory pick game this offseason. No deals signed after the draft count toward that formula. So if this move is destined to happen, it likely wouldn’t happen until after the draft, much like the Eagles’ signing of Mekhi Becton last offseason.

S Julian Blackmon

Like we mentioned, the Eagles seem to have a need at safety and Blackmon is one of the top ones available. But he’s also still just 26 and is entering Year 6 of his NFL career in 2025 so he might cost more than the Eagles are willing to spend. Then again, most teams have already handed out their big-money deals in free agency. The Colts drafted Blackmon in the third round out of Utah back in 2020 when Nick Sirianni was still their offensive coordinator. In his five years in Indy, Blackmon played in 66 games with 62 starts and has 10 career picks, 7 of which have come the last two years.

DL Calais Campbell

A big theme of the Eagles’ offseason has been getting younger and relying on draft picks … so this move would definitely buck that trend. Campbell is 38 and has already played 17 seasons in the NFL. He’s not a Pro Bowler anymore but Campbell has played every game over the last two years and he has been productive with 11 1/2 combined sacks in 2023 and 2024. Campbell likely would’t cost much (his one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2024 was worth $2 million) and he would bolster the Eagles’ depth at defensive tackle with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo. And if Campbell wants to hunt for a ring, who better to join than the defending Super Bowl champs?

LB Kyzir White

The Eagles’ biggest move of the offseason was to re-sign Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal. But they also let Oren Burks walk in free agency and that could be an issue because Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is in line to be a starter and perhaps the Eagles’ lack of movement at the position is simply a vote of confidence in the young Axe Man. But if they want to add someone, maybe an old friend makes sense. White played for the Eagles in 2022 before following Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis to Arizona to be a starter for the Cardinals the last two seasons. It’s a bit confusing as to why the Cardinals haven’t re-signed the 29-year-old but the longer he’s out there, the more likely it is that he leaves. Right now, White would probably still cost more than the Eagles would be willing to pay but they should at least keep an eye on him.

OT Jedrick Wills

The Eagles signed veteran Kendall Lamm to be their swing tackle in 2025, replacing Fred Johnson, who left in free agency. The 30-year-old has a ton of NFL experience but is also coming off a back injury that required surgery. Maybe the signing of Lamm ends any chance of signing Wills. But it probably shouldn’t. Wills is still just 25 years old and was the 10th overall pick back in 2020. And he hasn’t been a disaster in the NFL, starting 57 games for the Browns over five seasons. Things with the Browns ended a bit weirdly, which is why he’s expected to leave Cleveland. Why not get another low-risk project in the building for Jeff Stoutland? Sure, Stout already has a project in front of him with Kenyon Green but the Eagles could add another.