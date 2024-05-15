Roob's annual annotated week-by-week look at the Eagles' 2024 schedule

They only play one team after Week 4 that won a playoff game in 2023. They only face two 2023 playoff teams back-to-back once all year. Four of their last five games are at home. Four of their last eight games are against teams that won six or fewer games last year.

And they only play one game south of the equator.

You can never be sure, but however you break it down, the Eagles’ 2024 sure looks more manageable than the 2023 schedule with its late-season murderer’s row.

Here’s our annual week-by-week look at what’s ahead for the Eagles this year.

Week 1

8:15 p.m. EST, Friday, Sept. 6

Packers at Eagles, Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil [Peacock]

The NFL’s first game in South America is the Eagles’ fifth consecutive season opener on the road, although it’s technically a home game. They opened in Washington in 2020, Atlanta in 2021, Detroit in 2022 and New England last year. The Eagles are 18-29 all-time vs. the Packers in a series that dates back to 1933 and a 35-9 loss in Green Bay in the third game in Eagles history. The Eagles beat the Packers 40-33 at the Linc in 2022 with 363 rushing yards. This will be the first Eagles-Packers game that isn’t in Philly or Green Bay since 1992, when the Eagles lost 27-24 at the Brewers’ old County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Eagles are 2-5-1 all-time on Fridays, most recently a 27-25 win over the Cowboys at the Cotton Bowl in 1960. Their last Friday opener was a 21-14 loss to the Cards at Comiskey Park in Chicago in 1948. They won the NFL Championship both years. The Packers were one of the NFL’s hottest teams at the end of last year, winning six of their last eight and beating the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild-card round before losing by three points in San Francisco.

Week 2

8:15 p.m., Monday, Sept 16

Falcons at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [ESPN]

The Falcons make their first trip to Philly since the 2018 opener, when the Eagles won 18-12 on a couple Jay Ajayi touchdown runs. The Eagles are 21-15-1 all-time vs. the Falcons, 12-6-1 in Philly and 7-1 at the Linc, with the only loss coming in 2012 on three Matt Ryan touchdown passes. That’s the only game the Falcons have won in Philadelphia since 1988, when they won 27-24 at the Vet on three Chris Miller TDs. The last Eagles-Falcons meeting was a 32-6 Eagles win in Atlanta in Nick Sirianni’s first game as an NFL head coach, the 2021 opener. The Eagles are 12-5 vs. the Falcons since 2000. The Falcons have averaged 13 points per game in their last 11 games in Philadelphia going back to the 1990s. New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has a 104.3 passer rating at the Linc, 2nd-highest ever behind Dak Prescott’s 104.8.

Week 3

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22

Eagles at Saints, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans [FOX]

The Eagles have had their issues with the Saints, losing playoff games in 2006, 2013 and 2018 and losing five of their last six in the dome. The Eagles’ last win in New Orleans came late in the 2007 season on Donovan McNabb TD passes to Greg Lewis, Kevin Curtis and Reggie Brown. That’s a group of all-timers right there. This will be the Eagles’ first visit to the Superdome since the 2018 playoff loss – the Alshon Jeffery drop that turned into a clinching Marshon Lattimore interception. The Eagles won 15 of their first 23 games vs. the Saints from 1967 through 2003, but they’re 4-8 since.

Week 4

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29

Eagles at Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa [FOX]

Back to Tampa, where the Eagles’ 2021 and 2023 seasons ended with miserable double-digit playoff losses. The Bucs also ended the Eagles’ 1979 and 2002 seasons with playoff losses. Four of the Bucs’ 12 postseason wins have come against the Eagles. The Eagles did win last year in the regular season in Tampa – 25-11 in Week 3 on 131 receiving yards by A.J. Brown and 130 rushing yards from D’Andre Swift. But they’re 1-5 in their last six vs. the Bucs going back to 2015 and Nick Sirianni is 1-3 vs. Tampa. Overall, the Eagles are 11-12 vs. Tampa Bay, 5-6 on the road and 4-4 at Raymond James Stadium. This will be a homecoming for Eagles linebacker Devin White, a Pro Bowler for the Bucs in 2021.

Week 5

Oct. 3-7

-- Bye Week --

Week 6

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13

Browns at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [FOX]

The Browns dominated this series for half a century, going 31-12-1 from 1950 through 1999, but the Eagles are 5-1 in the last six games, including wins at the Linc in 2008 and 2016. Last time the Browns won in Philadelphia was 1994, a miserable 26-7 game at the Vet late in Ray Rhodes’ final season. The Eagles lost in Cleveland in 2020 in the most recent meeting in one of Carson Wentz’s final starts as an Eagle. The Eagles’ last win over the Browns came in the 2016 opener at the Linc, which was Doug Pederson’s first game as an NFL head coach and Wentz’s first NFL game. Wentz threw touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews in a 29-10 win.

Week 7

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20

Eagles at Giants, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford [FOX]

Saquon Barkley, the 4th-leading rusher in Giants history, makes his return to East Rutherford as a visiting player after spending the last six years with the Giants. The Eagles are 1-3 in their last four games vs. the Giants in North Jersey, including a 27-10 loss on the last day of last season, their worst loss to the Giants since 2012. Nick Sirianni’s only win over the Giants at MetLife was a 48-22 blowout in December 2022 on Jalen Hurts TD passes to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown and four rushing TDs, including two by Giant killer Boston Scott. Overall, the Eagles are 9-5 at MetLife and 16-8 in their last 24 games in East Rutherford going back to 2001. At the beginning of the series, the Eagles didn’t score more than 17 points until their 21st game against the Giants. Overall the Eagles have won five of their last six vs. the Giants, 13 of their last 16 and going back to 2008 they’ve won 26 of the last 33. The Eagles were 20 games under .500 in their first 71 games against the Giants from 1933 through 1968 (25-45-1) and they’re 25 games over .500 in 114 games since 1969 (69-44-1). Jalen Hurts is 5-2 vs. the Giants but his 76.1 passer rating vs. the Giants ranks 23rd of 27 active quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 50 passes vs. the Giants.

Week 8

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27

Eagles at Bengals, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati [CBS]

Last time the Eagles beat the Bengals was on the last day of the 2000 season at the Vet, Donovan McNabb topping Scott Mitchell. That win clinched the Eagles their first home playoff game since 1995. Since then, the Eagles are 0-3-2 vs. Cincinnati. The Eagles have only played two ties in the last 26 years and both were vs. the Bengals. Overall, the Eagles are just 3-9-2 vs. the Bengals. The most recent meeting was a 23-23 tie at the Linc in 2020, with the Eagles salvaging the tie on Carson Wentz’s seven-yard TD run with 21 seconds left.

Week 9

8:20 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3

Jaguars at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [NBC]

Doug Pederson returns to the Linc for the second time after the Eagles beat his Jaguars 29-21 early in 2022 after trailing by 14 points when Miles Sanders rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles lost their first three games to the Jags – 1997, 2002 and 2006 – but have won four straight since. In the very first Eagles-Jags game – at Alltel Stadium in 1997 – James Stewart tied an NFL record with five rushing touchdowns (since broken by Alvin Kamara). The Eagles’ first win ever against the Jags came in Jacksonville in 2010 when Michael Vick threw two TD passes to Jeremy Maclin and one to DeSean Jackson and had a 17-yard TD run.

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. EST, Eagles at Cowboys, A&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas [CBS]

The Eagles will try to end a six-game losing streak in North Texas that’s seen them get outscored by an average of 36-20 since 2018 (including a meaningless game on the last day of the 2022 season). The Eagles’ last win at A&T Stadium was a 37-9 game in 2017 when Carson Wentz threw touchdown passes to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Last time the Eagles lost more than six in a row in Dallas was a 13-game losing streak from 1966 through 1978. Overall, the Eagles are 24-43 on the road against the Cowboys, including three postseason losses, and they’re 6-10 at A&T Stadium.

Week 11

8:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [PRIME]

The Eagles are 11-3 in their last 14 games against Washington and going back to 1992, they’re 41-23 against Washington, a .640 winning percentage. Before that, they were 44-66-6 vs. Washington. Overall, they’re now just four games under .500 vs. Washington after being as much as 22 games under .500 through the early 1990s. The Eagles swept Washington last year for the fifth time in the last seven years. In the last 22 years, the season series has been a split only four times (2007, 2010, 2014, 2022). The other 18 have been sweeps, the Eagles winning both games 12 times, Washington six times. The Eagles historically have struggled with Washington at the Linc and are just 10-9 in 19 meetings in Philly since 2005. Washington handed the Eagles their first loss in 2022 after an 8-0 start and took the Eagles to overtime at the Linc last year before the Eagles won on a 54-yard Jake Elliott field goal. After winning just 16 of their first 44 home games vs. Washington, the Eagles are now just one game under .500 all-time at 43-44-3 and would even the all-time home series with a win this year. The Eagles will likely get their first look at rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second pick in this year’s draft. He would become the 11th different quarterback to start a game for Washington against the Eagles since 2017. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-11-1 in their last 12 starts against the Eagles dating back to Dak Prescott’s win in 2016.

Week 12

8:20 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Eagles at Rams, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. [NBC]

The second trip to SoFi in two years for the Eagles, who beat the Rams 23-14 in Inglewood last October to get to 5-0 with A.J. Brown (127) and Dallas Goedert (117) both going over 100 yards. Since losing 10 of 11 to the Rams from 1955 through 1978, the Eagles are 15-6 in the last 21 meetings, including five straight wins on the road – two in St. Louis, three in L.A. Last time the Eagles lost a road game vs. the Rams was 2004 at the TWA Dome after the Eagles had clinched No. 1 seed. Their last meaningful road loss vs. the Rams was to the Greatest Show on Turf in the 2001 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles have won four straight vs. the Rams in L.A., the most recent loss coming in 1977 against Joe Namath.

Week 13

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1

Eagles at Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore [CBS]

The Eagles have never beaten the Ravens in Baltimore, tying 10-10 at Memorial Stadium in 1997, losing 36-7 in 2008 in the game Donovan McNabb was benched for Kevin Kolb and losing 27-26 in 2016 despite 128 rushing yards by Ryan Mathews. The Eagles’ last win in Baltimore was a 17-14 win over the Colts in 1978 with Wilbert Montgomery rushing for 144 yards. The Eagles are 2-3-1 all-time vs. the Ravens, winning most recently at the Linc in Week 2 of 2012. The Eagles went 2-12 the rest of the year and the Ravens won the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 1-3 vs. John Harbaugh, who spent the 1998 through 2007 seasons as an assistant coach with the Eagles.

Week 14

1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8

Panthers at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

Bryce Young, the first pick in last year’s draft, should make his first career start against the Eagles at the Linc, where Cam Newton and Jake Delhomme are the only Panthers quarterbacks to win a game. This will be the first Eagles-Panthers meeting since 2021, when the Eagles rallied from a 12-point deficit to win 21-18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. That’s the only road game in the last four years the Eagles have had three interceptions (Darius Slay two, Steve Nelson one). The Eagles are 8-5 all-time vs. the Panthers, 4-3 in Philly and 3-3 at the Linc.

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 15

4:25 p.m., Steelers at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [FOX]

The Steelers make just their fourth trip to the Linc, where they’ve never beaten the Eagles. In fact, the Eagles have won 10 straight home games against the Steelers, whose last win in Philly came in 1965 at Franklin Field despite getting outgained 388-132. That 256-yard margin remains the 2nd-largest in Eagles history in a game they lost. The Eagles have a gaudy 49-29-3 record vs. the Steelers and a 27-8-2 home record, most recently winning 35-13 in 2022 on three Jalen Hurts TD passes to A.J. Brown (and a fourth to Zach Pascal). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson picked off Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in that game, and they’re now teammates. New Steelers QB Russell Wilson is 6-0 all-time vs. the Eagles, including the 2019 wild-card win at the Linc. His 101.1 career passer rating is 9th-highest all-time vs. the Eagles.

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 22

1 p.m., Eagles at Commanders, FedEx Field, Landover, Md. [FOX]

The Eagles have won six of their last seven at FedEx Field, and they’re 17-7 in their last 24 road games vs. Washington and 17-10 all-time at FedEx. They’re 21-10 in Washington since 1993 after going 21-35-3 from 1934 through 1992. So exactly half their all-time wins on the road vs. the Commanders and their predecessor have come since 1993. Jalen Hurts has been brilliant in his three wins in Washington, completing 69 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His 119.6 passer rating is best ever at FedEx Field among quarterbacks who’ve played at least three games there and also highest ever against Washington on the road. Michael Vick is second at 115.9.

Week 17

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29

Cowboys at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [FOX]

Overall, the Eagles have struggled vs. the Cowboys, going 9-15 in 24 meetings since 2012, but they’ve won four of the last five at the Linc, including a 4-0 mark in meaningful home games. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23 at the Linc last year despite Dak Prescott passing for 374 yards with three TDs and no interceptions and a 191-yard game by CeeDee Lamb. Among the 53 quarterbacks who’ve played more than one game at the Linc, Prescott’s 104.8 passer rating is highest in stadium history. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns and no interceptions at the Linc. The Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011, and they’re 4-9 in the last 13 meetings, although that includes two meaningless games. Since the inception of the NFC East in 1970, when either the Eagles or Cowboys have won the NFC East title, whoever won the second game of the season series has won the division 26 of 32 times.

Week 18

TBA, Sunday, Jan. 5

Giants at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field [TBA] This will be the third year in a row and seventh time in the last 13 years the Eagles will finish the regular season vs. the Giants and the 17th consecutive year they’ll finish with an NFC East opponent. The Eagles haven’t lost to the Giants in Philly since 2013, winning 11 straight by an average of 12 points per game. The last time the Giants won in Philly, it was Tom Coughlin over Chip Kelly, Matt Barkley played most of the game for the Eagles at QB after Michael Vick got hurt and Najee Goode scored the game’s only touchdown. The Eagles are 17-6 vs. the Giants at the Linc and 53-38-1 all-time at home. Including the 2022 playoff game, Nick Sirianni is 4-0 at home vs. the Giants, with the Eagles winning those four games by an average of 17 points.