Roob's 10 Eagles Stats: The non-Saquon edition

Even with all the insane Saquon Barkley stats going in a separate post – you can find that one here – we still have plenty of amazing stats, numbers and trends from the Eagles’ 28-3 win over the Giants to fill a 10 unbelievable non-Saquon stats post.

The way Saquon is playing, this may become a regular occurrence.

1. We’ll start off with some crazy defensive stats. The Eagles’ eight sacks equals the 9th-most in franchise history, but their 13 sacks over the last two weeks are the 2nd-most the Eagles have ever had in a two-game span. In 1991, they sacked Troy Aikman a franchise-record 11 times in a 24-0 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium and a week later they recorded three sacks of Bubby Brister in a 23-14 win over the Steelers at the Vet. Last time they had eight sacks was at Washington early in the 70-sack 2022 season, when they had nine. The eight sacks matches their most ever against the Giants – they’ve actually had eight six times now. It’s the most sacks the Giants have allowed in 14 years, since the Bears had 10 in a 17-3 win at MetLife in 2010.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

2. The Eagles held the Giants to just 1.16 net yards per pass play, the lowest figure they’ve allowed in 23 years and 5th-lowest in franchise history. The last time they held a team to fewer yards per pass play was in 2001, when the Seahawks averaged just 0.68 net yards in a 27-3 Eagles win that was played at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium in Seattle. In that game, Matt Hasselbeck threw 24 times for just 62 yards and was sacked seven times for 41 yards. That’s 21 net passing yards on 31 pass plays.

3. The Giants’ 119 yards of offense are the fewest against the Eagles since they held Washington to 89 yards in a 24-0 win at FedEx in 2018 and the 6th-fewest they’ve allowed since 1955. It was the Giants’ fewest yards against the Eagles in 71 years. They had 92 yards in a 30-7 loss at Connie Mack Stadium in 1953. The 119 yards of offense are the Giants’ fewest in their last 427 games and their 3rd-fewest since 1966. Last time they had fewer yards in a game was opening day 1999 when they netted 107 yards in a 17-13 win over the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

4. The Eagles’ 269 rushing yards are the most they’ve had on the road in 24 years, since a 306-yard game in the 2000 opener – the Pickle Juice game, a 41-14 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium. In that game, Duce Staley ran for 201 yards, Brian Mitchell 39, Donovan McNabb 29, Stanley Pritchett 29 and Charles Johnson eight. It’s the Eagles’ 8th-most rushing yards ever in a road game. Those are their only road games with at least 265 rushing yards in the last 50 years.

5. Their 70 net passing yards - 114 passing yards, 44 sack yards - are the Eagles’ fewest in a game in 21 years, since they beat the Giants in East Rutherford in 2003 with just 47. Their 28 points are the 3rd-most in franchise history with fewer than 50 net passing yards. They beat the Brooklyn Tigers 34-0 in 1944 with 47 net passing yards and beat Washington 35-28 in 1999 with 38.

6. This was the first time the Eagles ran the ball 45 or more times and threw the ball 15 or fewer times in 46 years. Late in 1978, they beat the Giants 20-3 at the Vet with quarterback Ron Jaworski completing just four passes for 72 yards and both Wilbert Montgomery and Mike Hogan rushing for over 100 yards. The Eagles that day had 13 passing attempts and 52 rushing attempts. The last four times the Eagles had at least 45 rushing attempts and 15 or fewer passing attempts were all against the Giants

7. This is only the second time in 16 years the Eagles have held back-to-back teams without an offensive touchdown. Late during the 2017 Super Bowl season they held the Cowboys and Bears without a TD in 37-9 and 31-3 wins. It’s only the 10thtime since 1960 they’ve done it. In 1950 they actually held three straight teams without an offensive touchdown. By holding the Browns to 244 yards and the Giants to 119, they’ve allowed 363 yards in a two-game span. Last time they did that was late in 1992, when they allowed 219 in a 28-17 win over the Vikings at the Vet and 87 in a 20-17 overtime win over the Seahawks at Kingdome. The Eagles haven’t allowed a touchdown on their last 21 possessions.

8. The Eagles held the Giants to 2.16 yards per play on 119 yards on 55 plays. That 2.16 figure is 6th-lowest ever against the Eagles and 2nd-lowest in the last 30 years. In that 24-0 win at FedEx in 2018, the Eagles held Washington to 2.02 yards per play (89 yards on 44 plays). It’s also the Giants’ worst yards-per-play in 25 years, since they averaged 2.10 yards per play in that 1999 win in Tampa.

9. The Eagles threw just 15 passes Sunday – 14 for Jalen Hurts, one for Kenny Pickett – which is their fewest in 43 years, since a 20-10 win over the Bucs at the Vet in 1981. The Eagles ran for 189 yards that day, and Ron Jaworski was 9-for-15 passing. The 15 attempts matched their fewest since 1979, when Jaws was 8-for-12 in a 28-17 win over Washington at the Vet. The Eagles ran for 209 yards in that game.

10. Hurts and A.J. Brown have now connected on 20 touchdowns, 13th-most in Eagles history by a quarterback and receiver duo and 5rd-most in the last 40 years, behind Donovan McNabb to Brian Westbrook (27), Carson Wentz to Zach Ertz (24), Randall Cunningham to Mike Quick (23) and Cunningham to Calvin Williams (21).

11. OK, this is the turnover section, and even though the Eagles have won two straight we’ve got to do this. Some of these numbers are mind-numbing:

11A. The Eagles haven’t turned the ball over in their last two games, but they also don’t have any takeaways. They’ve now gone 13 straight games without being plus-one or better in turnover margin. That’s the 2nd-longest streak in Eagles history – they went 15 straight games over the 1967 and 1968 seasons without winning the turnover battle – and the 15th-longest in NFL history.

11B. The Eagles have now gone 33 straight games without intercepting multiple passes. That’s the 3rd-longest streak in NFL history behind only the Raiders’ 40-game streak from 2003 through to 2006 (ending with two Nnamdi Asomugha INTs off Charlie Frye) and a 34-game streak by the Lions from 2018 through 2020. Last time the Eagles had two interceptions in a game was the Packers game Week 12 of 2022, when Reed Blankenship and Josiah Scott each picked off Aaron Rodgers.

11C. The Eagles are only the seventh team in history (and one of two this year) with two or fewer takeaways through six games. The Raiders also have two takeaways. Other teams with two or fewer takeaways after six games: The 2011 and 2013 Steelers, 2019 Dolphins and 2019 and 2021 Jaguars.

11D. The Eagles’ current streak of 14 straight games without more than one takeaway is 2nd-longest in NFL history behind the Saints’ 16-game streak over the 2013 and 2014 seasons. They have seven takeaways during that 14-game span, matching the fewest they’ve ever had in a 14-game span. In 2012, they had seven from Week 3 through Week 17.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube