Amazing numbers from Jake Elliott, Nick Morrow and A.J. Brown in Roob's Eagles Stats

The longest overtime field goals in NFL history? The last Eagles receiver with 300 yards in a two-game stretch? The last Eagles linebacker with three sacks in a game?

You’ve come to the right place!

Here’s this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats, with all the stats, trends and numbers you’ve been wondering about.

1. We have to start this week with Jake Elliott, because the guy is a machine. His 54-yard field goal Sunday is tied for 2nd-longest overtime field goal in NFL history. The only longer OT field goal ever was a 57-yarder by Sebastian Janikowski to give the Raiders a 16-13 win over Brett Favre and the Jets at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2008. Greg Zuerlein also made a 54-yarder in overtime – indoors - in the Rams’ 16-13 win over the 49ers on Dec. 2, 2012, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Elliott has already made three field goals from 54 yards and out this year, most in the NFL. The record for a season is six, by the Jets’ Jason Myers in 2018 and Matt Gay of the Rams and Daniel Carlson of the Raiders in 2022, so Elliott is already halfway there with 14 games left. Elliott is now the 10th-most accurate kicker in NFL history at 86.5 percent (minimum 100 attempts), and he’s made seven of his last eight attempts from 54 yards or longer.

2. A.J. Brown followed his 130-yard game in Tampa with 175 yards against Washington. His 305 yards are the 6th-most in Eagles history in a two-game span, behind Bud Grant (389 in 1952), Pete Retzlaff (347 in 1965), Ben Hawkins (345 in 1967), Jeremy Maclin (318 in 2014) and DeSean Jackson (318 in 2009). Brown now has 12 games with at least 130 yards in 65 career games. The only players in NFL history with more 130-yard performances in their first 65 career games are Odell Beckham Jr. (17), Justin Jefferson (17), Randy Moss (14), Isaac Bruce (13) and Julio Jones (13). Four of those 130-yard games have been with the Eagles, and only three players in Eagles history have more –Jackson (8), Tommy McDonald (5) and Maclin (5). With 414 yards in the Eagles’ first four games, Brown has increased his yards-per-game as an Eagle from 88.0 to 91.0 and trails only Terrell Owens (93.5) in franchise history. Brown’s 414 yards are 5th-most in Eagles history through four games, behind T.O. (506 in 2005), Mike Quick (473 in 1983), Harold Jackson (455 in 1972) and Fred Barnett (421 in 1992).

3. With his 26th career win, Jalen Hurts tied Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and several others for the 11th-most wins in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 38 starts. Hurts is 21-1 in his last 22 regular-season starts. Hurts’ 67.7 percent completion percentage is highest by an Eagles QB through four games since Donovan McNabb hit on 68.1 percent in 2004. Hurts has raised his career completion percentage to 62.9 percent, tied with Nick Foles for highest in franchise history (Foles is technically at 62.910 percent and Hurts at 62.906). If Hurts completes nine of his next 12 pass attempts, he and Foles will both be exactly 748-for-1,189 in their careers.

4. Sunday’s game, which the Eagles trailed 17-10 at halftime, was their first win at the Linc after trailing at halftime since they beat Ben Dinucci and the Cowboys 23-9 in 2020 after trailing 9-7 at halftime. Nick Sirianni had been 0-8 at home when trailing going into the third quarter. Last time the Eagles won at home after trailing by double digits at any point was Dec. 9, 2019, when they beat the Giants 23-17 in overtime – on a Carson Wentz TD pass to Zach Ertz – after trailing 17-3 early in the third quarter.

5. The Eagles are the first team in 25 years to open a season 4-0 the year after losing the Super Bowl. The 1998 Packers are the most recent team to do that. In all, 11 teams have gone 4-0 after losing a Super Bowl, although the Eagles are only the fifth in the last 42 years. Six teams have opened 5-0 after losing a Super Bowl, most notably the 1972 Dolphins – who went 14-0 – and the 1975 Vikings, who opened 10-0 and are the most recent NFC team to play in a the Super Bowl a year after losing in the Super Bowl. The 1981 Eagles opened 6-0 after losing to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV in New Orleans.

6. The Eagles have 661 rushing yards while allowing 252 rushing yards. That 409-yard differential is their largest through four games in 73 years. In 1950, the Eagles had a 534-yard rushing differential after four games – an incredible 976 rushing yards while allowing 442. They’re only the 11th team in NFL history – and fourth since 1970 – to rush for at least 661 rushing yards through four games and allow 252 or fewer.

7. Nicholas Morrow became the Eagles’ first off-ball linebacker in 37 years to record three sacks in a game. The only other one to do that since sacks became an official stat in 1982 was Garry Cobb, who had four in a game in 1986 against the Falcons. Morrow became the first NFL player at any position to record 10 tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a game since the Chiefs’ Justin Houston against the Broncos in 2016. The only others to reach those milestones in a game since 2006 – when the NFL began tracking quarterback hits – are DeMarcus Ware of the Cowboys against the Eagles in 2011 (in a game the Eagles won 34-7 at the Linc) and Houston’s J.J. Watt against the Colts in 2012. Morrow had four sacks in his first 81 career games and three in his 82nd game. The last Eagles linebacker with more sacks in a season than Morrow had Sunday is Mychal Kendricks, with 4.0 in 2014. Morrow is also the first Eagle ever to record three sacks in a game the same season he was released.

8. The Eagles are only the ninth team in NFL history to go 4-0 despite allowing nine or more passing touchdowns in their first four games. Among the others to do that were the 1993 Eagles. Opposing QBs have a 99.5 passer rating vs. the Eagles, which is 2nd-highest ever against a 4-0 team. The 2016 Falcons had an opposing passer rating of 99.9 when they started out 4-0. Opposing QBs have thrown for 1,043 yards against the Eagles, 6th-most ever against a 4-0 team. The Eagles are the first team to allow nine passing TDs, 1,000 passing yards and at least a 65 percent completion percentage in their first four games and win them all.

9. The Eagles’ 28-point differential through four games – 118 scored, 90 allowed - is the smallest by a 4-0 NFC team in 23 years, since the Vikings got to 4-0 in 2000 with a 24-point differential (95-71). The only other smaller point differentials league-wide in the last 25 years belong to the 2004 Jets (23 points) and 2020 Bills (23 points).

10. The Eagles are the only NFL team that’s held all four opponents this year to 3.8 yards per carry or worse. This is the first time since 2008 and only the sixth time ever the Eagles have held their first four opponents to 3.8 yards or lower. They also did that the first four games of 1946, 1954, 1992 and 2003. This year last year, the Eagles were allowing 5.0 yards per game, 25th-best in the league after four games. This year they’re fifth at 3.3.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube