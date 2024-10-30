Eagles sign a former Commanders 4th-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles added former Commanders 4th-round pick Braeden Daniels to their practice squad Wednesday.

Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman, was the 118th pick in last year’s draft but has yet to play a regular-season snap and has bounced around from the Commanders to the Texans to the Chargers and now to his fourth team in two months.

Daniels, who played at Utah, spent last year on Injured Reserve in Washington with a torn rotator cuff and was back in camp with the Commanders this past summer but was released with final cuts in August.

He spent three weeks on the Texans’ practice squad and one week on the Chargers’ practice squad and has been a free agent since the Chargers released him on Oct. 1.

Daniels played both guard spots and left tackle at Utah and also got some snaps at center in college.

The Eagles have Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll and Trevor Keegan as backup guards on the 53-man roster. Steen started at right guard last week while Mekhi Becton sat out with a concussion. Driscoll is also a backup tackle.

With Driscoll now on the 53, the only other offensive lineman on the practice squad are Brett Toth and international exemption player Laekin Vakalahi.

At Utah, Daniels was a teammate of Eagles receiver and punt returner Britain Covey from 2018 through 2021.

To make room for Daniels on the practice squad, the Eagles released defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who they had just signed eight days ago.

