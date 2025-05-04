Eagles make roster swap after rookie minicamp

The day after the Eagles’ two-day rookie camp ended, they made a swap on their 90-man roster.

The Eagles on Sunday signed WR Giles Jackson and waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price to create the space on the roster.

Jackson, 23, was at rookie camp on a tryout this weekend after going undrafted out of Washington. He obviously impressed enough to earn a spot on the Eagles’ roster ahead of OTAs, which begin later this month.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Jackson (5-9, 187) began his college career at Michigan but spent his last four years at Washington. In 2024, Jackson had 85 catches for 893 yards and 7 touchdowns. Jackson also returned kicks and punts in college.

In his three years at Washington, Jackson caught 135 passes for 1,414 yards and 9 touchdowns. Jackson reportedly ran in the low 4.4s at the Washington pro day.

To make room for Jackson, the Eagles waived Davis-Price, 24, who was drafted in the third round by the 49ers in 2022. Davis-Price signed with the Eagles last February and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad. He played in one game last year and had 3 carries for 7 yards.

The Eagles’ offseason program is under way but they won’t report for OTAs until May 27.