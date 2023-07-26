Running back mystery deepens: ‘There's no set starter,' says Nick Sirianni

Throughout the spring, Nick Sirianni said he had no idea which running back would start training camp as the No. 1 guy, who would be the opening-day starter, who would get the most carries.

If Day 1 of training camp is any indication, we’re not going to get answers anytime soon.

Which will make for a very competitive, very interesting summer.

With Miles Sanders gone, the Eagles’ revamped running back room includes 24-year-old former Lion D’Andre Swift, 27-year-old former Seahawk Rashaad Penny, 24-year-old 3rd-year pro Kenny Gainwell and veteran short-yardage specialist Boston Scott, as well as one-time 3rd-round pick Trey Sermon (and Kennedy Brooks, Jalen Hurts' former Oklahoma teammate).

They’re all starters. They’re all backups. Just depends what time it is.

“Everybody has an opportunity to earn roles and I’m looking forward to watching that position group battle because there’s a lot of good options there,” Nick Sirianni said Wednesday as his third training camp opened. “So they’ll rotate throughout.”

Penny has the highest career rushing average at 5.7 yards per carry. Swift has the most career receptions with 156. Gainwell is coming off an auspicious postseason. Scott has 16 career touchdowns – 4th-most in NFL history by a player with 282 or fewer carries.

Lots of talent. Lots of versatility. Lots of options.

Lots of question marks.

“You’re going to see Boston in with the 1’s, you’re going to see Kenny in with the 1’s, you’re going to see Penny in with the 1’s, you’re going to see D’Andre, you’re going to see Trey Sermon in with the 1’s, you’re going to see them in with the 2’s, you’re going to see them in with the 3’s,” Sirianni said.

“So there’s no set (starter), they just all need to get reps and we don’t care where those are happening. They all need to get reps and they all will get reps with different groups.”

Swift, Penny and Scott are all signed just through 2023. Gainwell is signed through 2024. None of them has a cap figure over $2 million. And none carries more than $1.1 million in dead money if the Eagles decide to move on from one of them.

That should make for a very competitive summer. Guys are fighting for reps, they’re fighting for playing time and they’re also playing for jobs.

And interesting that Sirianni included Sermon along with the four experienced backs.

Sermon is an intriguing guy, a former 3rd-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 who had 41 carries and a 4.1 average as a rookie before the Eagles claimed him on waivers just before last season started.

He played in only two games all year and got just two carries (for 19 yards). He’s also just 24 and definitely someone to keep an eye on if any of the other backs has a disappointing camp or gets hurt.

At practice Wednesday, we saw Penny, Swift, Gainwell, Scott and Sermon all took turns with the first offense.

At some point, Sirianni will have to pick a starter and a backup. And quite possibly an inactive back on game days.

But for now, it’s a free-for-all. Four guys – maybe five – all trying to prove they belong. Gainwell is probably the only absolute roster lock. It’s going to add up to a fun summer.

“I wouldn’t look too much into who’s with the 1’s, who’s with the 2’s, who’s with the 3’s,” Sirianni said. “Because they’ll all be mixing in to make sure they’re getting reps.”