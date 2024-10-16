Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Sal Paolantonio previews Eagles' must-win Giants matchup & Saquon Barkley's return to NY

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sat down with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to preview the Eagles' must-win game against the New York Giants and discuss how huge of an embarrassment it will be if Saquon Barkley runs wild against his former team.

00:00 - Sal Paolantonio
00:50 - Barkley's return to NY
09:15 - Must-win
12:46 - Designed run for Hurts
14:28 - Brown going deep
18:08 - Nick Sirianni
26:45 - Who wins the NFC East?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkEagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us