This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sat down with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to preview the Eagles' must-win game against the New York Giants and discuss how huge of an embarrassment it will be if Saquon Barkley runs wild against his former team.

00:00 - Sal Paolantonio

00:50 - Barkley's return to NY

09:15 - Must-win

12:46 - Designed run for Hurts

14:28 - Brown going deep

18:08 - Nick Sirianni

26:45 - Who wins the NFC East?