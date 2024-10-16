This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sat down with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to preview the Eagles' must-win game against the New York Giants and discuss how huge of an embarrassment it will be if Saquon Barkley runs wild against his former team.
00:00 - Sal Paolantonio
00:50 - Barkley's return to NY
09:15 - Must-win
12:46 - Designed run for Hurts
14:28 - Brown going deep
18:08 - Nick Sirianni
26:45 - Who wins the NFC East?
