Saquon Barkley gifts each of his linemen a truck full of beer

We have seen how great a running back Saquon Barkley is, after having one of the most prolific seasons in league history, and helping his team to a Super Bowl championship.

This week, he is also cementing himself as one of the all-time great teammates, at least in the eyes of the big men who block for him.

He gifted the offensive linemen each a tricked-out golf cart for Christmas, in return for paving the way for his 2,000-plus yard season.

Earlier this week, Barkley and teammate Jalen Hurts were invited on the Tonight Show, and the Eagles’ offensive line made a surprise appearance, even shotgunning a beer with Barkley and host Jimmy Fallon.

But why stop at sharing just one beer with his teammates?

Today Barkley awarded each of his offensive linemen a beer truck, full of Bud Light.

A pallet of Bud Light it loaded with 90 cases of Bud Light, with each case holding 24 cans. That’s 2,160 cans, or nearly one for every yard Barkley gained in the regular season.

Saquon Barkley with @budlight has gifted each of his offensive linemen a truckload of Bud Light.

Each lineman gets a truck of beer. Bud Light tomorrow for parade day will be Bird Light



Saquon also told the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon if he was gonna go on the show Monday… pic.twitter.com/KKio5m3nrK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2025

That many beverages will take quite a while to polish off, even if you shotgunned a few.

Just another reason to raise a toast to our favorite running back, and the men up front that help him shine.