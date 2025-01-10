Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun named first-team all-pro; four other Eagles on second team

Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun, two veterans who blossomed in their first year with the Eagles, were named to the 65th annual Associated Press all-pro first team Friday.

They’re the first two players to make 1st-team all-pro in their first season with the Eagles since Terrell Owens in 2004.

Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards, 8th-most in NFL history. This is his first all-pro honor.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Barkley is only the fourth running back in franchise history named 1st-team all-pro following Steve Van Buren five times in the 1940s, Brian Westbrook in 2007 and LeSean McCoy in 2011 and 2013.

Baun, in his first year as an off-ball linebacker or a full-time starter, came out of nowhere to anchor the NFL’s No. 1 defense and finished the regular season with 3½ sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and 151 tackles. Baun was a special teamer and situational edge rusher in four years with the Saints.

Baun, who is unsigned beyond this season, is the first Eagles linebacker named 1st-team all-pro since Jeremiah Trotter in 2000. Trotter’s son Jeremiah Jr. is now Baun’s teammate. Other Eagles linebackers named 1st-team all-pro are Chuck Bednarik five times from 1951 through 1960, Maxie Baughan in 1964 and Bill Bergey in 1974 and 1975.

Eagles named to the all-pro second team are left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

This is Mailata’s first appearance on any AP all-pro team. In his seventh NFL season and fifth as a starter, the former rugby player becomes the Eagles’ first player taken in the seventh round or later to earn all-pro honors since 1993, when 9th-round pick Clyde Simmons earned his second straight 1st-team all-pro honor.

Johnson was a 1st-team all-pro in 2017 and 2022 and a 2nd-team selection in 2021 and 2023.

Five Eagles offensive linemen have now earned a total of 15 1st- or 2nd-team all-pro honors (and 26 Pro Bowls) in Jeff Stoutland’s 12 years as offensive line coach.

Brown was named a 2nd-team all-pro despite missing three games early in the season with a hamstring injury. He still caught 67 passees for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 83 yards per game was 5th-highest in the league. This is his third straight year as a 2nd-team all-pro, and he’s the first Eagles receiver to make three all-pro teams since Mike Quick in 1983, 1985 and 1987.

Carter, in his first year as a starter, had 4 ½ sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and six pass deflections.

Rookie Cooper DeJean finished third in voting for slot corner with six of 50 votes, behind Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens (26 votes) and Derwin James of the Chargers (13 votes).

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube