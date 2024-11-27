Saquon's record day brings him yet another award

Saquon Barkley has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his incredible performance against the Rams in Week 12.

No surprise.

Barkley had 255 rushing yards, 302 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday night. He set the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing and scrimmage yards.

In Sunday’s game, Barkley became just the 12th player in NFL history to have over 300 scrimmage yards in a game and became just the sixth player to have multiple rushing touchdowns of 70+ yards.

Barkley has now won the Offensive Player of the Week four times this season. He’s the first Eagle to ever earn the honor four times in a season.

And he has now won more Player of the Week awards in 11 games with the Eagles than he did in six years with the Giants. Barkley won one in 2018, one in 2019 and one in 2022 while with New York.

This season, Barkley leads the NFL in rushing and took home the award in Weeks 1, 7, 9 and now 12.

Barkley is just the fourth running back to win four Player of the Week awards in a single season, joining three Hall of Famers: Barry Sanders in 1997, Terrell Davis in 1998 and LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

It’s also worth noting that Sanders, Davis and Tomlinson won the MVP award in their respective seasons. Barkley is on the short list of MVP candidates in 2024 after the award has gone to a quarterback in each of the last 11 seasons.

