Sirianni: Starters won't play vs. Ravens in preseason game

BALTIMORE -- The Eagles will rest most of their starters as they face the Ravens in the first preseason game of 2023, head coach Nick Sirianni told analyst Ross Tucker in an interview Saturday evening for NBC10.

Here’s what Sirianni told Tucker:

“Starters aren’t going to play. There'll be some select guys that are going to play some minutes, but they’re not going to play with how close the Cleveland practices are, which is in two days. We treat those like a game as well. They’re not going to play so we’re going to see the twos tonight.”

The Eagles will host the Browns for two joint practices on Monday and Tuesday this week before facing them in the second preseason game on Thursday. They’ll host the Colts for one joint practice the following week and will then host them in the third and final preseason game.

In the last couple years, Sirianni has stressed the importance of these joint practices and the Eagles really put more emphasis on them than they do preseason games.

Even without starters, there are plenty of Eagles worth watching on Saturday night. Here are some who stand out.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens won’t play their starters either. The Ravens have won an astounding 23 straight games in the preseason.

“Again, every time you step on the field you want to compete,” Sirianni said this week before practice. “Every time you step in the classroom, right, we're competing at everything. That's one of our core values is to compete.

“Any time we go out there we want to look sharp, play clean football, compete at the highest level, and that's no different whether they've won [23- in a row or lost [23] in a row. That's a very impressive stat that they've won [23] in a row, no doubt. Very impressive.”

